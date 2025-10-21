War Update: 108 Battles On Frontline, 45 Attacks Repelled In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, posting an update as of 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 21.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 108 combat clashes at the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the frontiers, and ruining the Russian plans", the report says.

According to the General Staff, the enemy fired artillery at the areas of Novovasylivka, Vyntorivka, Bobylivka, Bila Bereza, Buniakyne, Malushyne settlements of the Sumy region; Khrinivka, Arkhypivka, Senkivka of the Chernihiv region from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack. The enemy launched 6 airstrikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and fired 76 rounds, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled seven enemy attacks, and one battle continues. The enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zapadne, and toward Bolohivka and Kolodiazne. Kharkiv was hit by a guided aerial bomb airstrike.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian soldiers repel the enemy's offensive in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka, and toward Petropavlivka and Kurylivka. Currently, two enemy attacks have been repulsed, and five more battles continue.

In the Lyman sector, there were 10 combat clashes near the settlements of Kopanka, Karpivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Derylove, Myrne, and Novoselivka; three combat clashes continue.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Russians tried five times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Serebrianka, Novoselivka, Vyimka, and Pereizne. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

No combat clashes have been recorded in the Kramatorsk sector at the moment.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders attacked 20 times in the areas of the settlements of Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shulyine, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Rusyn Yar; currently, the fighting continues in two locations. Kostiantynivka was subjected to a guided aerial bomb airstrike.

In the Pokrovsk sector, clashes of varying intensity began 45 times during the day near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Maiak, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoeconomichne, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, and Dachne. Four combat clashes continue.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the aggressor tried to advance six times in the areas of Ivanivka, Filiia, Verbove, Novohryhorivka, and Novomykolaivka settlements. Two combat clashes are still ongoing. Enemy Air Force hit the settlements of Rivnopillia, Solodke, and Malynivka with bombs.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled the attack of the occupiers near Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy tried five times to attack the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Kamianske, Stepove, and toward Stepnohirsk and Mala Tokmachka.

Currently, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions in the Prydniprovske sector.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops at the front use the tactics of assaulting in small groups and sneaking into the rear, trying to exhaust the Ukrainian defense.