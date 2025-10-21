Ukrainian, Spanish Defense Ministers Discuss Supply Of Missiles For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal reported this on Telegram.

“I discussed the delivery of weapons and participation in defense initiatives with Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles,” Shmyhal wrote.

He noted that Russia continues to terrorize Ukrainian cities and seeks to destroy the country's energy infrastructure, that is why it is critically important to strengthen Ukraine's air defense - particularly through the supply of missiles for Patriot, NASAMS, and IRIS-T systems.

“We discussed the possibility of such assistance from Spain,” Shmyhal added.

In addition, the ministers discussed potential joint industrial projects, including the repair and production of military equipment in both countries, as well as Spain's possible involvement in the PURL initiative.

Shmyhal thanked Spain and Minister Robles for their steadfast and strategic support of Ukraine and invited her to visit Kyiv to discuss mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries' defense industries.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 17, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine is becoming a global hub for modern security solutions and one of the most promising markets for investment in the defense industry.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Telegram