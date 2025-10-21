Casualties Reported As Russians Shell Kostiantynivka In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration Serhii Horbunov reported this on Facebook.

“Russian forces carried out another series of strikes on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, using FAB-250 guided aerial bombs, strike FPV drones, and tube artillery. As a result of airstrikes on residential areas, two civilians were killed,” Horbunov wrote.

He clarified that one of the victims died from fatal injuries sustained inside his home, while another was killed when a munition directly hit his residence. Explosions also damaged private homes, including building facades.

Horbunov added that another civilian was injured in an FPV drone attack. The man was wounded while driving his car but managed to reach a hospital in Kramatorsk on his own. His condition is stable, and his life is not in danger. The car was damaged in the strike.

The city was also shelled with tube artillery, damaging the facades of seven private houses, though no additional casualties were reported.

“Kostiantynivka remains under constant threat of enemy attacks, but Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to hold the line and do everything possible to protect the civilian population. Law enforcement agencies are documenting the war crimes committed by the aggressor state,” Horbunov emphasized, urging all residents to evacuate.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invaders killed one civilian in Donetsk region on October 20.

Photo: Serhii Horbunov / Facebook