Ukraine Ready To End War Through Diplomacy Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state shared this in his video address, as reported by Ukrinform.

"We are fully aligned with our partners on diplomacy, and I am grateful to everyone for their support and principled positions – to all countries, to all leaders. Ukraine has once again expressed its readiness – readiness to end the war," said the President.

According to Zelensky, the parties agreed to try to organize a dialogue to halt hostilities along the current line of contact. He also emphasized that this approach is supported by the team of U.S. President Donald Trump, which has already been publicly stated.

The President thanked international partners for their unity in approaches to restoring peace and for their ongoing support of Ukraine at the diplomatic and political levels.

Zelensky also stressed the need to adopt a new, 19th sanctions package against Russia and called on international partners to make a principled decision regarding the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

"We will insist that Russia must not feel even a fraction of impunity. The 19th sanctions package is essential. Sufficient support for our defense is essential," Zelensky said.

He also urged partners to make a principled decision on transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine so that these funds can be used to strengthen defense and rebuild destroyed infrastructure.

"A principled decision regarding Russian assets is also essential – using Russia's own assets to protect against Russia. We are counting on results," Zelenskyy emphasized.

As previously reported, the Institute for the Study of War stated in its report that the Kremlin shows no signs that Russian leadership is willing to accept anything less than Ukraine's capitulation.

Earlier, it was reported that the expected meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was postponed. Informed sources said that Rubio and Lavrov had differing expectations regarding a possible cessation of the war in Ukraine. Following a phone conversation between Rubio and Lavrov on Monday, officials concluded that Russia's position remains unchanged and maximalist.

The U.S. and Russian foreign ministers were scheduled to hold talks ahead of a planned meeting in Budapest between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.