Ukrainian Parliament Revokes Mandate Of MP Kolisnyk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Bill No. 13337 was supported by 262 lawmakers.

Kolisnyk was born on October 24, 1994, in Lebedyn, Sumy region. She graduated from the Faculty of Law at Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University with a degree in International Law and later earned a second higher education degree from Karazin Kharkiv National University in Administrative Management and Economics.

She worked as a forensic expert at the Kharkiv Research and Expert Criminal Center of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

In 2019, Kolísnyk was elected as an MP from the Servant of the People party (No. 94 on the list) as an independent candidate. She was a member of the Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy.

In 2022, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) accused Kolisnyk of providing false information in her electronic asset declaration totaling over UAH 4.4 million. According to investigators, she failed to declare two apartments in Kyiv, a share in a non-residential property in Kharkiv, and a car in her 2020 declaration.

In 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court closed the criminal case against Kolisnyk regarding false declaration.

On June 2, 2025, a draft resolution on the early termination of Kolisnyk's parliamentary powers was registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Photo: Anna Kolisnyk / Facebook