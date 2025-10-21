What Is A Buffalo Hump? Understanding The Condition And Surgical Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews)



A buffalo hump is the buildup of excess fatty tissue at the base of the neck, often caused by hormonal changes, obesity, medications, or underlying medical conditions such as Cushing's syndrome. While sometimes dismissed as a cosmetic issue, it can signal deeper health problems and cause physical discomfort, pain, and self-consciousness. Diagnosis involves careful evaluation to rule out medical causes before treatment.

A buffalo hump refers to the accumulation of excess fatty tissue on the upper back, specifically at the base of the neck between the shoulders. While some may assume it's purely a cosmetic issue, this condition-medically known as dorsocervical fat pad-can impact both appearance and overall well-being.

Buffalo humps often develop gradually and may be mistaken for ordinary weight gain or poor posture. However, this fatty prominence can sometimes signal underlying health issues, including Cushing's syndrome (a hormonal disorder involving excess cortisol), long-term steroid therapy, obesity, certain genetic disorders, or even metabolic disturbances. In some cases, chronic conditions such as HIV or side effects of antiretroviral therapy may contribute. Poor posture and spinal abnormalities (such as kyphosis or osteoporosis) can also accentuate or worsen the appearance of a buffalo hump.

How Buffalo Hump Affects Patients

While not always painful, a buffalo hump can lead to physical discomfort, neck or upper back pain, restricted neck movement, and difficulty wearing certain clothing. Many patients also report decreased self-confidence, social discomfort, and frustration with the inability to resolve the lump through diet or exercise alone.

Diagnosis and Evaluation: Getting to the Root Cause

Before considering removal, a thorough evaluation is essential to determine the underlying cause. Dr. Babak Moein at Moein Surgical Arts takes a comprehensive approach-assessing medical history, conducting physical exams, and, if necessary, ordering blood work or imaging to rule out endocrine or metabolic conditions. This ensures the recommended treatment addresses not just the physical lump, but any potential systemic concerns.

Surgical Removal: Modern Techniques for Lasting Results

For patients who have a persistent buffalo hump despite lifestyle changes, surgical removal offers both relief and renewed confidence. Dr. Moein specializes in minimally invasive fat removal, most commonly through advanced liposuction techniques. Under local or general anesthesia, small incisions are made around the affected area, allowing Dr. Moein to sculpt away the unwanted fat and restore a smoother neck and upper back profile. In some cases, power-assisted or ultrasound-assisted liposuction may be used to break down dense or fibrous fat for optimal results.

For more severe cases, or when there is significant loose skin after fat removal, Dr. Moein may combine liposuction with skin tightening procedures. Each surgical plan is tailored to the patient's anatomy, goals, and health needs to ensure a safe and natural-looking outcome.

What Recovery Involves

Most buffalo hump removals are performed on an outpatient basis, with patients returning home the same day. Temporary swelling, bruising, or mild discomfort are normal and typically resolve within a week or two. Patients are usually advised to wear a compression garment for several weeks to support the new contour and speed up healing. Most can return to light activity within a few days and resume full exercise in a few weeks, depending on individual recovery.

Why Choose Dr. Moein for Buffalo Hump Removal

Dr. Babak Moein is recognized for his dual fellowship training in both minimally invasive and cosmetic surgery-a combination in Southern California. His patient-centered philosophy means that every procedure balances safety, comfort, and aesthetic precision. Dr. Moein's experience allows him to address not only the physical removal of the hump but also the underlying factors and long-term results, minimizing the risk of recurrence.

At Moein Surgical Arts, patients benefit from a fully accredited surgical facility, attentive aftercare, and a compassionate team dedicated to delivering excellent results. From the initial consultation through recovery, Dr. Moein works closely with patients to answer questions, set realistic expectations, and ensure confidence at every step.