Tabbio: The Platform Making Hiring Simple, Fair, And Human

MENAFN - GetNews)



""Hiring should be human, not transactional,” said Ahmed AlDhraif AlShamsi, Founder of Tabbio."Tabbio, the world's first SmartCV platform, is now live across the UAE and GCC. Created by Ahmed AlDhraif AlShamsi, a UAE-based HR transformation leader, Tabbio redefines how hiring works by replacing traditional CVs and fragmented job portals with a live and shareable career identity known as the SmartCV. Tabbio itself is an innovation. The platform allows users to connect, collaborate, and hire in a way that is simple, fair, and human.

Tabbio, the UAE-born SmartCV platform that replaces outdated resumes and scattered hiring tools, is now live across the UAE and GCC region. Founded by Ahmed AlDhraif AlShamsi, an award-winning HR transformation leader and digital-first hiring advocate, Tabbio gives jobseekers a SmartCV, a live and shareable career identity. It also provides employers and coaches with tools to collaborate transparently and hire faster.







Reimagining the Hiring Experience:

Unlike static CV templates or traditional job portals, Tabbio itself is the platform that powers every SmartCV. Each SmartCV updates automatically, stays private until shared, and presents professionals as living, evolving career identities instead of another file attachment. Employers gain instant visibility through free, unlimited career pages that host open roles and shortlist live SmartCVs. This helps eliminate cluttered inboxes and lost resumes.

“Hiring should be human, not transactional,” said Ahmed AlDhraif AlShamsi, Founder of Tabbio.“After years of reading thousands of CVs and interviewing hundreds of candidates, I realised both sides of the process were broken. Tabbio exists to fix that, one SmartCV at a time.”

Building a Fair and Future-Ready Ecosystem:

Tabbio is free to start, built on a freemium model, and already developing an AI SmartCV Assistant that helps candidates instantly optimise their profiles for UAE and GCC markets. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Tabbio represents the UAE's national vision of digital transformation, inclusivity, and workforce mobility. By bringing jobseekers, employers, and mentors into one transparent ecosystem, Tabbio sets a new benchmark for fair and human-first hiring.

Founder Quote:“Tabbio is more than a platform, it is a mindset shift. We are giving people a living career identity, not just another document. The SmartCV belongs to the individual, but it benefits everyone.” - Ahmed AlDhraif AlShamsi, Founder, Tabbio

About Tabbio:

Tabbio is the world's first SmartCV platform, giving every jobseeker a live career identity in one link and every company a free, unlimited career page. Founded by Ahmed AlDhraif AlShamsi, MBA, CIPD, MIT Future Leaders Alum, and Human-First Hiring Expert, Tabbio is on a mission to make hiring simple, transparent, and fair.

Try it free:

Founder Bio:

Ahmed AlDhraif AlShamsi is an HR Business Partner, Digital Transformation Lead, and award-winning Human-First Hiring Expert. With more than 1,000 CVs reviewed and 200 interviews conducted, Ahmed built Tabbio to simplify hiring and make it more human.