Why Chronic Cholecystitis Needs Prompt Attention And Effective Care

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Chronic cholecystitis is a long-standing inflammation of the gallbladder-often the result of repeated gallstone“attacks” or chronic irritation-that causes recurrent right-upper-quadrant pain, post-meal nausea, bloating, and sometimes referred back or shoulder discomfort."Chronic cholecystitis is a long-term inflammation of the gallbladder that often develops after repeated episodes of gallstones or acute gallbladder attacks. Patients may experience persistent right upper abdominal pain, digestive issues, or discomfort after meals. Without proper treatment, the condition can lead to further complications and affect daily life. Minimally invasive surgery, such as laparoscopic cholecystectomy, is often recommended for lasting relief and improved quality of life.

Chronic cholecystitis is a persistent inflammation of the gallbladder, most commonly resulting from repeated episodes of gallstone attacks. Over time, the gallbladder becomes thickened and less effective, causing ongoing pain and digestive disturbances for many patients in Los Angeles. Even when gallstones are not detected, chronic irritation can lead to scarring and long-term discomfort.

Symptoms and Risks to Watch For

People with chronic cholecystitis often experience recurring upper right abdominal pain, nausea after meals, bloating, and sometimes discomfort radiating to the back or shoulder. The condition may lead to poor digestion and, if left untreated, increase the risk of more serious complications like infection, gallbladder rupture, or bile duct obstruction.

Modern Surgical Solutions for Gallbladder Disease

For patients with ongoing symptoms, gallbladder removal-called cholecystectomy -is frequently the best solution. At Healthy Life Bariatrics, Dr. Babak Moein uses advanced laparoscopic techniques to remove the gallbladder through tiny incisions. This minimally invasive approach reduces pain, shortens recovery, and minimizes scarring. Most patients are able to go home the same day and return to normal activities within a week.

The Difference with Dr. Moein's Approach

Dr. Moein is a board-certified surgeon with extensive training in minimally invasive and bariatric procedures. He takes time to thoroughly evaluate each patient, using diagnostic imaging and lab tests to confirm the diagnosis and develop a personalized treatment plan. With a patient-first philosophy, Dr. Moein and his team provide support from initial consultation through full recovery, ensuring the highest standards of safety and care.

To schedule a consultation or learn more, visit below.