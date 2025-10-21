Inheritance Tax Hits Record Highs Beaumont Wealth Warns Families To Plan Ahead

MENAFN - GetNews)



With HMRC's latest figures showing inheritance tax (IHT) revenues at record highs, award-winning wealth management firm Beaumont Wealth is urging families to take proactive steps in tax planning to protect their estates as frozen thresholds and rising property prices pull more households into the tax net.

The Office for Budget Responsibility recently confirmed that IHT receipts have surged once again, driven by soaring property values and years of frozen allowances. What was once seen as a tax affecting only the very wealthy is now catching out ordinary families, particularly those with homes worth over £325,000, due to the current nil-rate band, which has remained unchanged since 2009.

Beaumont Wealth, recently ranked 6th in the FT Adviser Top 50 Boutique Financial Advisers 2025 for its independent, client-centred approach, is warning that, without careful planning, many families could unnecessarily lose significant portions of their inheritance.

“We're seeing more families than ever being drawn into inheritance tax liability, many of whom never expected to be,” said Mark Evans, Director at Beaumont Wealth.

“With thresholds frozen and property values continuing to climb, even modest estates are at risk. However, with the right financial planning, such as making use of allowances, trusts, pension strategies, and lifetime gifts, families can take back control and protect their wealth for future generations.”

Beaumont Wealth's advisers specialise in helping individuals and families develop clear, tax-efficient plans that balance immediate needs with long-term goals. Their approach focuses on education and empowerment, ensuring clients understand the often complex rules governing inheritance tax, gifting, and estate management.

The firm stresses that small, timely actions can make a substantial difference, particularly when families start planning early. Examples include using annual gift exemptions, exploring charitable legacies, and considering how pension assets can be passed on tax-efficiently.

“Inheritance tax doesn't need to be an unavoidable burden,” added Mark Evans.“A well-structured plan not only reduces future tax bills but also provides peace of mind that your loved ones will benefit fully from what you've worked hard to build.”

Families concerned about potential inheritance tax exposure can book a confidential consultation with Beaumont Wealth's team of independent financial advisers to review their options. Visit or call 0330 1247860 for more information.

About Beaumont Wealth

Beaumont Wealth is an award-winning independent financial advice firm with locations in Shrewsbury, Oswestry, and Chester. Specialising in offering retirement planning, wealth management, and estate tax planning services, helping individuals and families across the UK make confident financial decisions for the future.

Beaumont Wealth was proudly ranked 6th in the FT Adviser Top 50 Boutique Financial Advisers 2025, recognising its commitment to client service and excellence in financial planning.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans, and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.