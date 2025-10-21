Lovato Therapy Is Offering A Safe Space For Transformation And Self-Discovery

MENAFN - GetNews) Lovato Therapy is a New Mexico-based therapy practice led by Catherine Lovato, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with over 30 years of experience.







Lovato Therapy has extended an open invitation to anyone struggling with mental health issues to reach out and book a free 15-minute consultation to explore the available options.

Lovato Therapy is led by Catherine Lovato, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with over 30 years of experience in the field. Her specialties include individual sessions for men and women, plus couples therapy.

Catherine is available for in-person sessions in Albuquerque and virtual sessions across New Mexico.

Asked about the biggest hurdles her clients face during sessions, Cathy explained,“You want more than just coping. You want to feel calm and confident in your own skin.

“You want to communicate clearly without defensiveness, guilt - no shutting down. You want to understand yourself better and stop second-guessing everything... to feel more connected to the people you love.

“You want tools that work-and space to finally breathe.”







To help her clients achieve this, Lovato utilizes skills gained over three decades of assisting people to navigate struggles. She describes her approach as warm and steady, and most importantly, deeply present.

Cathy insists that she refuses to give her clients "advice from a distance" but instead wants to dive in and offer something that matters. "I'm right here with you," she pointed out.

A satisfied client said about working with Ms. Lovato, "I started therapy with Cathy because I was feeling depressed after a breakup with my fiancé. I felt like I'd never have a good, lasting relationship.

"Through our work, I uncovered a lot of beliefs I was carrying about relationships, roles, and what I thought I deserved. Cathy never told me what to do, but she asked questions that helped me work through things with her support. I've learned so much about myself."

More information about Lovato Therapy, the available services, and the official rates can all be found on the official website.