Oakley Made The Mountain 60% Bigger With Latest Goggle Innovation, Flow Scape

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 October 2025: For 50 years, Oakley has been fine-tuning, evolving, and innovating, to push the boundaries for those who refuse to settle. Flow Scape is the next chapter in that legacy, crafted with precision to deliver the biggest field of view Oakley has ever created. Redefining the potential of a goggle, Flow Scape sets a new benchmark in performance, fit, and clarity.

Built with real learnings from multiple studies conducted by Oakley's Visual Performance Lab (VPL) and actionable recommendations across field of view and fit, Flow Scape takes Oakley's DNA of innovation and disruptive design to create a new industry benchmark in goggle performance. At its core is a revolutionary conical lens and frame design that pulls the lens closer to the face, unlocking a 60% larger field of view than previous designs.

'The mountain has never looked this clear,' said Team Oakley athlete Mikaela Shiffrin, who will debut her own Flow Scape Signature Series colorway in Iced Iridium with PrizmTM Sapphire. 'The expanded field of view gives me clarity on the mountain like I've never experienced before. Having a clear, unobstructed view when skiing is absolutely critical, and Flow Scape's precision gives me confidence to perform at the highest level.'

Flow Scape introduces new Vision Rapt Face Foam, engineered with 3D-molded precision to elevate comfort, enhance fit, and create an immersive, barely-there feel that lets athletes focus entirely on their ride. Adaptability comes from the newest version of SwitchlockTM Technology, which removes traditional magnets to deliver quick, secure lens changes while maximizing field of view with no compromise. Every goggle includes a 2-lens bundle for instant versatility across changing light and weather, built with PrizmTM Technology to sharpen contrast and color in all snow conditions. The outer lens also incorporates an anti-fog treatment, minimizing distortion, refraction, and reflection for a clearer, more immersive view. Combined with the biggest field of view yet, this design ensures riders see more, react faster, and push their limits.

Flow Scape is designed for athletes who demand precision, progression, and results. It launches with Signature Series from Mikaela Shiffrin, Colby Stevenson, Sage Kotsenburg, and Aleksander Kilde.

See more with Flow Scape, available now on Oakley and select Oakley stores and partners worldwide.

Tuesday, October 21, 2025

