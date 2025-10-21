403
Global One Media Group Establishes New Singapore Headquarters And Expands International Service Offering
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. is proud to announce the opening of its new headquarters at 8 Marina Boulevard, Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Singapore. This development marks a significant milestone in the company's growth journey and reinforces its commitment to Singapore as a strategic hub for connecting investors and companies across global markets.
Alongside the move, Global One Media has launched an enhanced suite of investor marketing and media services designed to help public companies grow, reach new audiences, and strengthen engagement with their investor communities. The company's integrated offering now spans social media management and advertising, content creation and video interviews, multi-channel content distribution, influencer marketing, investor webinars and virtual events, website development, branding and design, email marketing, and strategic advisory with performance reporting.
“Establishing our headquarters at Marina Bay Financial Centre in Singapore - the heart of Asia's financial and innovation hub - represents more than growth; it's our bridge to the world,” said Bastien Boulay, CEO of Global One Media Group.“Our expanded capabilities reflect our ongoing mission to empower public companies to share their stories with authenticity and connect with investors globally.”
About Global One Media Group
Global One Media is a full-service, investor-focused digital marketing agency and media network committed to driving action through effective storytelling and strategic digital communications for the capital markets. Leveraging its global network and community-driven platforms, the company helps public companies strengthen their digital presence, communicate their stories in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world.
Website:
Address:
Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd.
8 Marina Boulevard, #11-01
Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1
Singapore 018981
Follow us on social media:
YouTube: @GlobalOneMedia
LinkedIn:
X (Twitter):
TikTok: @globalonemedia
Instagram:
Facebook:
