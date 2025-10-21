Creatd, Inc. Approved To Trade On The OTCQB Venture Market With Nearly $10 Million In Positive Net Equity



Market Advancement: Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD) has been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, effective tomorrow, October 22, 2025.



Strategic Objective: The uplisting represents the Company overcoming the last critical obstacle before applying to a national exchange.



Future Financing: With nearly $10 million in positive net equity as of today, the Company is positioned to pursue its national exchange listing goals without relying on dilutive financing.

Flyte Fleet: The Company has completed the financial turnaround of its $14 million Flyte acquisition and expects its fleet to include three Cirrus Vision Jet SF50 aircraft by the end of fiscal year 2025.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD) today announced that its common shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market. The uplisting is effective tomorrow, October 22, 2025, and the Company's shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol“CRTD.” This move marks the Company's advancement from the OTCID Market to the OTCQB Venture Market and affirms the Company's ability to deliver on its stated strategic objectives with discipline and consistency.

Having once traded on the Nasdaq with a market cap of over $100 million, the company's return to the OTCQB follows an extensive multi-year effort to rebuild financial strength and corporate infrastructure. That process culminated in the restoration of approximately $10 million in positive net equity as of today, a robust and growing portfolio of tangible assets, multiple acquisitions, and the successful integration of Flyte, valued at $14 million, marking a pivotal expansion of the company's strategic platform. Today, Flyte represents half the Company's projected $10 million in annual revenues. Flyte is a true turnaround and a testament to the vision of CRTD.

“Rejoining the OTCQB marks the beginning of a new era for Creatd,” said Jeremy Frommer, Chief Executive Officer of Creatd, Inc.“We have cleared the hardest obstacles, restored financial stability, and are now positioned to build lasting value as we move toward a national exchange listing.”

Requalification to the OTCQB Venture Market marks Creatd's reemergence as a compliant, growth-focused public company and positions it squarely on a pathway toward a future national exchange listing. The company's re-entry reflects not only balance sheet strength but also operational resilience and renewed market confidence.

Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market is expected to enhance Creatd's visibility among institutional and retail investors, improve share liquidity, and expand access to a broader base of U.S. and international investors. Recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an“established public market,” the OTCQB requires companies to maintain current financial disclosures, meet stringent reporting standards, and undergo annual management verification and certification.

The Company plans to hold an investor conference in November, as it looks to complete a record year of accomplishments.

