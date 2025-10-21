Nagaland CM Rio Elected NPF Chief After NDPP-NPF Merger

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Oct 21 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, on Tuesday, was elected as the new President of the Naga People's Front (NPF) on Tuesday, four days after the merger of two ruling allies -- Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and NPF.

A party leader said that Rio was elected as the President of the NPF during the Naga party's General Convention held on Tuesday, coinciding with the 63rd foundation day of the organisation.

The NPF is one of the oldest registered regional political parties in the Northeast region, comprising eight states.

On the same day, Rio, 74, was unanimously elected as the leader of the NPF Legislature Party.

The NDPP broke away from the NPF and was formed by Chief Minister Rio after he was suspended from the party in 2017.

The Nagaland Chief Minister on Tuesday after his election first as NPF President and then as party's Legislature Party leader expressed gratitude to the party and all its members, calling his return a "joyous homecoming".

"The unification of two parties (NDPP and NPF) is more than an organisational decision, it is a manifestation of our shared vision, mutual respect, and collective determination to work together for a stronger and more comprehensive political future," Rio said.

He thanked former NDPP President Chingwang Konyak and outgoing NPF President Apong Pongener for facilitating a "smooth and complete" amalgamation, calling it "historic and unprecedented".

Rio also reiterated the party's commitment to resolving the Naga political issue, promoting inclusive development, and addressing youth aspirations.

"Youths today demand meritocracy, effective governance, transparency in development, and proper delivery of their rights. Honesty, responsibility, and a people-first approach must define leadership," he said.

On October 18, the NDPP, which dominates the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government, officially resolved to merge with the NPF.

The BJP, with 12 MLAs and the NPF, with two legislators, were also constituents of the PDA.

NDPP President Chingwang Konyak, Chief Minister Rio, Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang, many Ministers and legislators, and leaders and workers from across the state were present during the general convention on October 18, held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima.

The NPF is a regional political party with a solid organisational base in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, besides Nagaland.

The NPF has five MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, and it was a junior ally of the BJP in the state.

Chief Minister Rio and other NPF leaders described the unification resolution as a "historic step" to further boost regional unity and strengthen the Naga cause.