Qatar Austria 50 Years Of Diplomatic Relations Concert
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Austrian embassy in Doha, in collaboration with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO), is set to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between Qatar and Austria with a concert on October 25 at the Katara Opera House.
Under the baton of conductor Pablo Mielgo, this concert presents a selection of masterpieces by world-renowned Austrian composers, including Mozart, Mahler, Haydn, Suppé, Millöcker, Ziehrer, and Strauss.
The program highlights Austria's rich musical heritage, spanning classical symphonies, ouvertures, and the timeless charm of the Viennese waltz.
The concert, which highlights the longstanding friendship and fruitful co-operation between the two countries, also marks the 200th anniversary of Johann Strauss Jr., whose celebrated waltz On the Beautiful Blue Danube will enchant audiences.
From the magical tale of Mozart's The Magic Flute to Mahler's profound Symphony No. 5, the evening reflects the depth and diversity of Austrian music.
According to QPO, this celebration of music, culture, and diplomacy reaffirms the strong ties between Qatar and Austria, symbolising harmony, mutual appreciation, and cultural exchange that have flourished over five decades.
In a statement, Austrian ambassador Erika Bernhard said:“We are grateful to QPO for this wonderful concert, featuring masterpieces by world-famous Austrian composers. This evening not only reflects Austria's rich musical heritage but also symbolises the harmony of our bilateral ties”.
