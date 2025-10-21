Arab Museum Of Modern Art To Kick Off 15Th Anniversary With New Exhibitions : Mathaf

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary with two exhibitions this fall, aimed at fostering dialogue and expanding global understanding of Arab modern and contemporary art while engaging diverse audiences.According to Qatar Museums, 'Resolutions: Celebrating 15 years of Mathaf' offers a new look at the museum's acclaimed permanent collection charting its pivotal role in spotlighting the history of Arab modernism.On view concurrently will be 'we refuse_d,' a group exhibition presenting works by more than 15 contemporary artists from the Arab world whose practices engage with refusal, resilience, and action in the face of opposition. The exhibitions will open on October 31.blade-->

we refuse_d. (Samia Halaby, Six Golden Heroes)

The two shows mark a major moment in the institutional history of Mathaf,” said its director Zeina Arida.“For 15 years, Mathaf has presented to audiences near and far the remarkable history of modern and contemporary art from the Arab world and the surrounding regions”.“These exhibitions simultaneously look back on our achievements and speak to the next generations, reaffirming Mathaf's role as a much-needed platform to artists from our region whose work is poised to make a lasting impact on the history of art,” she added.The exhibition,“Resolutions: Celebrating 15 years of Mathaf,” scheduled to run until August 8, 2026, will examine key moments in the institution's history through a collection rehang organized around four distinct themes.The rehang begins by exploring Mathaf's origins as an artistic hub in Doha, highlighting the pioneering efforts of HE Sheikh Hassan bin Mohammed bin Ali al-Thani. A second theme involves establishing a detailed timeline that examines Mathaf's institutional memory through its group and solo exhibitions; this chronological approach traces the museum's evolving museological scope, achievements, and collaborative networks.The exhibition will also address the legacy of art education and the significance of knowledge circulation in the Arab world across various contexts.The final focus utilises the collection as a testimony of how Arab modern art contributed to defining Arab identity, particularly in the post-independence era, when artists developed a shared visual language reflecting Pan-Arabism and resistance to the occupation in Palestine.Developed collectively, 'we refuse_d' (October 31 to February 8, 2026) is a call for presence, solidarity, and the necessity of making art. Its title resonates with the spirit of the French Salon des Refusés, drawing attention to the fragile optimism and resilience that emerge in times of crisis. Most of the works are new commissions, presented by artists who affirm the necessity of art as life.Mathaf's 15th anniversary season is presented as part of Evolution Nation, an 18-month campaign honouring Qatar's cultural journey over the past 50 years, since the founding of the National Museum of Qatar, and 20 years since the founding of QM.Curated by Qatar Creates, Evolution Nation highlights both the nation's cultural milestones and its aspirations for the future.