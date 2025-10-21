Ipower Announces 1-For-30 Reverse Stock Split

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the“Company”), a data and technology driven e-commerce retailer and infrastructure company, today announced that it will implement a reverse stock split of its common shares at a ratio of 1-for-30, effective 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on October 27, 2025. iPower's common stock will begin trading on Nasdaq on a split-adjusted basis at market open on October 27 under the ticker symbol“IPW.”

The reverse split is intended to increase the per-share trading price of iPower's common stock to help the Company regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and better position the stock for long-term growth and institutional participation.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse split. Any fractional shares resulting from the adjustment will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. Stockholders holding shares electronically in brokerage or book-entry form will have their positions automatically updated to reflect the reverse split.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) is a technology- and data-driven online retailer and a provider of value-added e-commerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower operates a nationwide fulfillment network and is expanding infrastructure across software, logistics, and manufacturing, with an aim to also pursue initiatives in digital assets and blockchain integration. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its other SEC filings, including its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Media & Investor Contact

