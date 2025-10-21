Eight in 10 Brits admit they feel stuck in a rut but won't do anything about it - because they're scared of change.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 34 per cent feel anxious about taking the leap into something new, including changing jobs, moving cities, switching to an electric vehicle - or redecorating the house.

Other things people would like to do but keep putting off include going on a solo trip, starting a business and attempting a skydive.

But 37 per cent don't make changes to their lives because they are worried about what it might cost, while 34 per cent simply lack the motivation to try something new.

To help Brits, electric car brand Leapmotor has partnered with life coach Dior Bediako and created the Take a Leap Journal [], a practical free guide that provides simple tips to and advice for anyone stuck in a rut.

The guide features expert insights from Dior Bediako to help people overcome fear and inertia when facing change.

Split into two sections – before you take the leap and during the leap – it offers reflective prompts and practical tools to identify where you're stuck, reconnect with your goals, and build belief.

Bediako said:“Fear of the unknown, money worries and lack of confidence are some of the biggest reasons people hold back from taking a leap.

“But in most cases, the idea of change feels scarier than the reality.

“Taking small steps can make a big difference, and before long, even the biggest changes.”

The study also found 54 per cent would overcome the feelings of being stuck in a rut by focussing on making more time for themselves.

But 31 per cent would make a drastic change in their life – and for 57 per cent of those, this alteration comes by switching jobs.

And after making a change, 50 per cent admitted they felt much better - and 48 per cent were re-energised.

The study, conducted via OnePoll, found 71 per cent would like to try something new – and 64 per cent have felt envious of those that have taken the plunge.

But 74 per cent identified age as a barrier in trying something new – with 60 revealed as the average age considered to be too old for new experiences.

With 50 per cent also admitting they would have been more likely to try something new when they were younger.

It also emerged more than half of adults have regretted not making a change in their life (56 per cent) - which is a more common feeling in Gen Z (71 per cent) than Boomers (42 per cent).

For 35 per cent, the main regrets are about not changing jobs (35 per cent) and not ending a relationship (31 per cent).

Trying a new hobby is top of the list for things Brits wish to do but haven't yet (20 per cent), followed by making new friends (16 per cent), and going on a hot air balloon ride (17 per cent).

For one in 10 making the switch to an electric car is on their mind but cost (68 per cent), range anxiety (26 per cent), and loyalty to their current vehicle (22 per cent) were the biggest barriers.

Damien Dally, managing director of Leapmotor UK said:“It's clear there are millions of Brits who want to take a leap, but there are a multitude of reasons holding them back.

“That's why we've created the Take a Leap Journal – a guide full of tips, tricks and guidance to help people take that leap they've always wanted to.

“Whether it's switching careers, moving cities or making the jump to an electric vehicle, we want to make change feel less daunting and more achievable.”

10 TIPS FROM DIOR BEDIAKO - HOW TO TAKE THE LEAP

1. Visualise the outcome.

Ask yourself, what happens if I do this? Write down all the positive changes that would follow. Then ask, what happens if I don't do it? Seeing what's at stake makes it clear why taking the leap is worth it.

2. Expect the fear and plan for it.

Taking a leap will come with fear, anxiety, and uncertainty, that's normal. Before you begin, acknowledge those feelings and decide how you'll handle them when they come up. Know who you'll call, what habits you'll avoid (like overworking or emotional eating) and what positive coping tools you'll lean on. Nothing has gone wrong when fear shows up, it's part of the process.

3. Find role models who've done it before.

There's comfort in knowing others have walked this path. Study how they did it, their wins, their lessons, their reflections. You don't have to know them personally; follow their work, read their stories and let their journey remind you that yours is possible too.

4. Create milestones to celebrate.

Break your leap into smaller goals so you can celebrate progress along the way. These check-in moments keep your energy and motivation high and help you recognise how far you've come.

5. Immerse yourself in the new world.

Even if your physical environment hasn't changed yet, your mental one can. Listen to podcasts, watch interviews and read stories connected to where you're headed. Surround your mind with inspiration that matches your new direction, it makes the change feel natural and attainable.

6. Name the season you're in.

Give this chapter of your life a title, something positive and empowering. It reframes the experience as an exciting journey rather than a scary unknown. When you talk about what you're doing, use language that makes it sound expansive, not intimidating. How you speak about your leap shapes how your brain experiences it.

7. Document your journey.

Keep track of what you're doing and learning daily or weekly. Even if the results aren't visible yet, you'll see how much progress you're actually making. This helps you stay rational through the highs and lows and gives you a powerful record to look back on when you take your next leap.

8. Practise daily gratitude.

Train your mind to find the good in every part of the process. Even when things go wrong, challenge yourself to notice what's still working or what you're learning. Gratitude keeps your brain on board with the journey and makes positivity your default.

9. Build your support circle intentionally.

Not everyone will understand what you're doing and that's okay. Find even one person who's on a similar path and stay connected. It could be a friend, mentor, or online community. Share updates, encourage each other, and keep each other accountable.

10. Strengthen your mindset as you go.

Your biggest challenge won't be external, it'll be mental. The leap you're taking will stretch your beliefs about what's possible. Be aware of limiting thoughts that come up and challenge them. Growth begins in the mind long before it shows up in your results.

TOP 10 THINGS BRITS WANT TO DO, BUT HAVEN'T:

1. Trying a new hobby

2. Making new friends

3. Go on a hot air balloon ride

4. Move to a new city

5. Start a business

6. Go on a solo trip

7. Change jobs

8. Scuba diving

9. Skydive

10. Redecorate the house