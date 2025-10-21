Investornewsbreaks Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) Announces $5 Million Registered Direct Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Vivakor (NASDAQ: VIVK), an integrated energy infrastructure and environmental services company, entered into a securities purchase agreement with a leading institutional investor for the sale of 8,417,645 shares of common stock and 14,689,851 pre-funded warrants exercisable at $0.001 per share. The registered direct offering, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, is expected to close on or about Oct. 17, 2025, subject to customary conditions. Gross proceeds total approximately $5 million before fees, with net proceeds earmarked for working capital and general corporate purposes. D. Boral Capital LLC is acting as exclusive placement agent.

To view the full press release, visit

About Vivakor, Inc.

The company operates in two main business segments: (i) crude oil transportation services, and (ii) facility services for terminaling and storage of crude oil and constituent petroleum products and byproducts, including waste streams.

The company's transportation services primarily consist of trucking transportation of crude oil and constituent products, including crude oil waste streams, and pipeline transportation of crude oil via the Omega Gathering Pipeline. Its truck transportation services are centered in Colorado's DJ Basin, Central Oklahoma's STACK play, and the Permian and Eagle Ford Basins of Texas. These basins are among the most active regions for oil and natural gas exploration and development in the United States. On average, each new oil well in the Permian Basin produces approximately 1,300 barrels of crude oil or more per day. The company utilizes a crude oil trucking fleet to transport oil to a network of facilities where it blends waste streams and off-spec grades of crude oil. Immediate access to flexible and scalable truck transportation solutions is a vital component of oil and natural gas exploration and development. Likewise, the Omega Gathering Pipeline is an approximately forty-five (45) mile crude oil gathering and shuttle pipeline in Blaine County, Oklahoma, the heart of the STACK play. It is tied into the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub via a connection to the Plains STACK Pipeline.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VIVK are available in the company's newsroom at

