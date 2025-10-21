403
EU Delegation, Katara Announce“Verses Across Borders: EU Poetry Exhibition”
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Delegation of the European Union to Qatar, in collaboration with Katara Cultural Village and the Embassies of EU Member States, has announced the upcoming poetry exhibition titled“Verses Across Borders: EU Poetry Exhibition”, to be held from today ( Wednesday) until November 4at Al-Ibda'a Courtyard, Katara. The exhibition that will officially open with a special ceremony is open to the public.
This initiative is a remarkable cultural project that highlights the power of poetry to bridge cultures, ignite dialogue, and honour universal themes such as love, identity, resilience, and shared humanity.
The exhibition will feature poems from across the European Union, presented in both their original languages and Arabic or English translations, creating a rich tapestry of literary expression. Poems from Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Finland, Poland, Malta, Czechia, France, Romania, Belgium, and Italy will be displayed artistically at Al-Ibda'a Courtyard, Katara, and visitors will enjoy a multi-sensory experience through visually designed displays, with creative direction and production support provided by Katara.
Dr Cristian Tudor, ambassador of the European Union to Qatar, commented:“Poetry speaks to the soul in ways few other art forms can. This exhibition is a tribute to the poetic voices that shape our cultures and connect us beyond borders. We are honoured to partner with Katara and our EU Member States to bring this celebration of words to the heart of Doha.”
HE Prof Dr Khaled bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, general manager, Katara, stated:“Katara is proud to host Verses Across Borders, a project that aligns with our mission to promote cultural dialogue and artistic collaboration. Poetry has always played a central role in Arab and European traditions, and this exhibition offers a unique opportunity to witness how these worlds resonate with one another, and updates will be shared via the official social media platforms of the EU Delegation and Katara”
