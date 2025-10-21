Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Issues Amiri Decisions Appointing New Ambassadors


2025-10-21 02:01:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the country, issued today Amiri Decision No. (44) of 2025 appointing Mr. Khalifa Abdullah Saad Al Mahmoud Al Sharif as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Syrian Arab Republic.

His Highness the Amir issued Amiri Decision No. (45) of 2025 appointing Mr. Nasser Ahmed Mohammed Al-Taher as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan.

His Highness the Amir issued Amiri Decision No. (46) of 2025 appointing Mr. Abdullah Hamad Ali Al-Adham Al-Marri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Brunei Darussalam.

His Highness the Amir issued Amiri Decision No. (47) of 2025 appointing Mr. Salman Nabet Mubarak Abdullah Al-Khalifi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

His Highness the Amir also issued Amiri Resolution No. (48) of 2025 appointing Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman bin Muhammad Al-Abdulrahman Al Thani as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

His Highness the Amir issued Amiri Resolution No. (50) of 2025 appointing His Excellency Mr. Talal bin Al-Mas bin Saeed Al-Saleh Al-Sulaiti as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Belgium.

His Highness the Amir issued Amiri Decision No. (51) of 2025 appointing Mr. Radhi Suwaid Bin Suwaid Al-Ajmi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Hungary.

The decisions were to be implemented and enforced from the date of their issuance and to be published in the Official Gazette.

