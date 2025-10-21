Mary Kay Ash Foundation® Awards Over $1.5 Million In Grants In Fight To Cure Women-Related Cancers

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on

DALLAS, October 21, 2025 /3BL/ - The Mary Kay Ash Foundation ®, an unwavering champion of advancing women's cancer research and advocating for women's health, announced it has awarded over $1.5 million in cancer research to nonprofits, cancer research institutes, and cancer support programs and services around the country. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has given more than $40 million in support of eliminating women-related cancers.

In 2025, grants were awarded to the following cancer research and support service organizations:



Translational Cancer Research Grants (10 | $1,000,000)

Awarded 10 esteemed cancer researchers from the nation's leading accredited universities with individual grants of $100,000, totaling $1 million in funding. These competitive research grants support groundbreaking studies focused on cancers primarily affecting women.

Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation Cancer Research & Support ($500,000)



Awarded a $100,000 grant to the Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation Amy Selkirk Breast Cancer Research Fund to further support the second year of a first of its kind clinical trial conducted by Joyce O'Shaughnessy, MD, Celebrating Women Chair in Breast Cancer Research. This trial explores weight loss inhibitors to prevent breast cancer recurrence in overweight patients.

Awarded a $400,000 multi-year grant in support of the newly established Texas Cancer Interception Institute, a first of its kind program utilizing cutting edge biomarker technology, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) blood-based assays offered on a huge scale to improve cancer care with an emphasis on early detection.

Cancer Care (1 | $75,000)

This year marks the 25th anniversary partnering with CancerCare – the leading national organization dedicated to providing free, professional support services for those facing a cancer diagnosis. For 25 years, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has funded CancerCare's Touching Hearts program, providing financial assistance to economically disadvantaged women navigating a cancer diagnosis and treatment plan, resulting in over 50,000 grants totaling over $5.6 million in financial assistance. Cancer Support Community North Texas (1 | $25,000)

Local nonprofit, Cancer Support Community North Texas, received a $25,000 grant in support of free programs and services for those undergoing cancer treatment and their caregivers. Participants receive counseling, health and wellness classes, yoga and crafts, and more to help with healing and hope.

View a full list of 2025 Mary Kay Ash Foundation Cancer Research Grant recipients.

“For nearly 30 years, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has been guided by a simple notion: when women thrive, communities thrive,” said Michael Lunceford, President of the Mary Kay Ash Foundation Board of Directors.“From funding innovative women's cancer research to strengthening services for survivors of domestic violence, at our core we are empowering communities, restoring hope, and giving women the chance to live longer, healthier, safer lives.”

For nearly three decades, the Mary Kay Ash Foundationhas awarded more than $98 million to women's shelters and domestic violence service providers, as well as cancer research programs and related causes throughout the U.S. For more information, visit marykayashfoundation

About Mary Kay Ash Foundation®

Guided by Mary Kay Ash's dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation® raises and distributes funds to end domestic violence and invest in breakthrough cancer research to find cures for women-related cancers. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has contributed more than $98 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer, donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayashfoundation, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

