How We're Serving Up Buckets Of Thanks To Team Members

September 25 was National Foodservice Workers Day in the U.S., and we're proud to have some of the very best working in our restaurants. Every day, they serve meals and show up for their communities - and recognizing their impact means making sure they're supported, too. That's why KFC U.S., the KFC Foundation and Yum!'s Unlocking Opportunity Initiative are proud to partner with the nonprofit Giving Kitchen to connect our team members with resources like emergency aid, housing assistance and more when the unexpected happens.

Watch our latest "Serving Up Good" video to see how we're saying thanks to the people who make the magic of mealtime possible.