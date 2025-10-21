FERRARI TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 4
A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2025 Q3 results will begin at 2:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, November 4.
Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari's corporate website at prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari's corporate website ( ) for two weeks after the call.
For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: ...
Attachment
-
FNV Q3 2025 Results Time PR ENG
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment