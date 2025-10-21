MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Renowned dentist and founder of the nonprofit Homeless Not Toothless, Dr. Jay Grossman, shares innovative advice on how everyday patients can greatly reduce their risk of needing a root canal. With millions of root canal procedures performed each year, proper preventive care can help maintain your natural teeth and your smile.

“Too often,” says Dr. Grossman from his Brentwood, California practice,“patients wait until they feel pain, then the damage is already done. My goal is simple: maintain the natural tooth whenever possible.” According to the American Dental Association (ADA) guidelines, preserving tooth structure through conservative methods-such as selective carious tissue removal -can prevent pulp exposure and reduce the progression to root-canal level decay.

Here are Dr. Grossman's top preventive tips:

Stay consistent with oral hygiene: Brush twice daily with a fluoride toothpaste or Grind toothpaste, which is fluoride-free and uses hydroxyapatite to protect the teeth instead of fluoride

Floss nightly and replace your toothbrush every 3–4 months. These habits remove plaque and guard the pulp chamber from bacterial invasion.

Visit your dentist regularly: Routine check-ups help catch cavities or micro-cracks early, preventing potential pulp infections if left untreated.

Avoid triggers that cause damage and decay: Don't chew ice or hard objects, wear a night guard if you grind, limit acidic and sugary foods, and stick to fluoride-rich diets- these all help reduce the risk of the pulp becoming exposed or infected.

Address sensitivity promptly: Persistent hot or cold sensitivity, facial swelling, or darkened teeth may indicate the start of pulp infection-timely intervention is essential. Use these products for optimal care:

Dr. Grossman emphasizes that the goal is not only to prevent root canals but also to enhance overall oral health, so you can keep your natural teeth for a lifetime. "Saving a tooth with preventative care, fillings, or crowns, is cheaper, less invasive, and better for your long-term oral health than waiting for pain, getting a root canal or extraction, and implant later on.

About Dr. Jay Grossman

Dr. Grossman is a prominent cosmetic and restorative dentist based in Brentwood, California. He founded Homeless Not Toothless, a nonprofit providing free dental care to over 140,000 underserved individuals . He holds multiple advanced certifications and is dedicated to incorporating philanthropy and preventive care into routine dentistry.

To request an appointment, you can call 310-820-0123 or email us using this link: