Precisis Gmbh: 2025 Product Pipeline And Strategy Analysis Report

Precisis' flagship product, the EASEE system, is a revolutionary transcranial brain stimulation method designed to treat various neurological conditions such as seizure disorders, epilepsy, cognitive dysfunction, and post-stroke rehabilitation. The EASEE system employs subcutaneous electrodes for precise anatomical targeting, ensuring effective stabilization of diseased brain areas through a minimally invasive procedure.

This comprehensive report offers critical insights, data, and analysis concerning Precisis GmbH's product pipeline. It serves as an invaluable resource for understanding the company's extensive portfolio, covering key products, brands, and general business information. The report is instrumental in enhancing strategic decision-making capabilities, allowing stakeholders to devise robust counter-strategies to secure a competitive edge.

Report Scope:



In-depth company profile featuring a business description, key company statistics, primary products and services, main competitors, critical employees, locations, subsidiaries, and recent developments.

Thorough analysis of all pipeline products under development by Precisis GmbH, categorized by equipment type, indication, development stage, and trial status.

Detailed information on each pipeline product, including pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s), and anticipated launch date.

Extensive descriptions of products in development, technical specifications, and functions. Ongoing clinical trials, where applicable, with details about trial name, objective, sponsor, design, status, phase, and estimated timelines.

Reasons to Buy:



Craft business strategies by understanding the prevailing trends and developments that shape the medical device pipeline and technology landscapes.

Enhance product development, marketing, and sales strategies by analyzing competitor portfolios.

Formulate effective Research & Development strategies to propel innovation.

Pioneer market-entry and expansion strategies through detailed pipeline analysis.

Capitalize on in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying promising products with robust return potential.

Strategically plan mergers and acquisitions by pinpointing leading players in the promising pipeline.

Spot emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and develop competitive counter-strategies.

Develop competitive strategies by analyzing the status and likely launch timeline of competitors' pipeline products through clinical trial reviews and development stages. Identify, understand, and seize next high-value product opportunities likely to be added to competitors' portfolios.

Key Topics Covered:



Precisis GmbH Company Overview



Precisis GmbH Company Snapshot



Precisis GmbH Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Precisis GmbH - Pipeline Analysis Overview

Precisis GmbH - Key Facts

Precisis GmbH - Major Products and Services

Precisis GmbH Pipeline Products Overview



EASEE Next Generation System



EASEE System - Epilepsy



EASEE System - Major Depressive Disorder

EASEE System - Stroke

Precisis GmbH - Key Competitors

Precisis GmbH - Key Employees

Precisis GmbH - Locations And Subsidiaries

Head Office

Recent Developments



Oct 16, 2023: EASEE: The Innovation in Epilepsy Treatment - The Groundbreaking Implant in the Spotlight of Medtech Outlook



Apr 04, 2023: Newly-Published Data Demonstrates Safety and Efficacy of World's First Minimally Invasive Brain Pacemaker



Jan 06, 2023: First Prize of the Esteemed American Epilepsy Foundation Shark Tank Goes to Precisis



Sep 23, 2022: Minimally invasive brain pacemaker for the treatment of epilepsy receives CE-certification and is available immediately



Apr 29, 2022: Clinical Studies Demonstrate that Patients with Focal Epilepsies Benefit from the Technologically Innovative Therapy EASEE

Feb 21, 2022: Minimally invasive epilepsy treatment EASEE receives FDA breakthrough device designation

Appendix Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



BrainLAB AG

EIT Health eV Elekta GmbH

