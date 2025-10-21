Clearinfo Announces Capability To Deliver Box 8180-Compliant Records Management Services To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GLENWOOD, Md., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearInfo, a leading provider of information governance and data lifecycle solutions, proudly announces its new capability to deliver Box 8180 Records Management services tailored for Public Sector organizations through Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider. This milestone positions ClearInfo as a trusted partner in supporting Government agencies' compliance with modern records management mandates, including the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) directives and state-specific 8180 requirements.

Carahsoft serves as ClearInfo's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's services and solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.

The 8180 standard defines best practices for records retention, archiving and secure destruction in accordance with regulatory obligations and public accountability. ClearInfo's newly launched services provide Public Sector entities with:



Comprehensive Records Lifecycle Management

Digital and Physical Records Consolidation

8180-Compliant Retention Schedules

Automated Classification and Secure Disposition Audit-Ready Documentation and Reporting Tools



“As Public Sector agencies face increasing pressure to manage vast volumes of records securely and compliantly, ClearInfo delivers a scalable, compliant and transparent solution,” said Ray Chance, CTO of ClearInfo.“Our Box 8180 Records Management services reflect our commitment to helping Government agencies modernize their records practices while reducing risk, costs and ensuring accountability.”

With ClearInfo's platform and services, Government entities can now streamline compliance, reduce manual overhead and ensure long-term preservation of critical information assets-all within the framework of 8180 standards.

“Carahsoft and its reseller partners recognize the importance of compliancy when it comes to storing, managing and disposing of records,” said Ryon Williams, Sales Manager who oversees the ClearInfo team at Carahsoft.“We look forward to leveraging our contract vehicles and reseller network to increase the availability and accessibility of ClearInfo's Box 8180 Records Management solutions.”

ClearInfo's services and solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 662-2724 or ....

To learn more about ClearInfo's 8180 Records Management services, visit clearInfo or contact Chris Robins, ... or (443) 532-4933.

