403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 42 - 2025
| Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from October 13th to October 17th 2025
|Name of the issue
| Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|69
|114,50000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|500
|114,90000
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|78
|115,60000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2571
|115,30039
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|500
|114,00
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|113,68520
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|113,70000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2324
|113,56054
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|113,95000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|114,14960
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|114,19200
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|3000
|113,97757
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|790
|113,37582
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|113,37000
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|788
|113,49543
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2607
|113,60575
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|407
|114,51597
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|114,56720
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|431
|114,39118
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2218
|113,95528
|XPAR
|22183
|114,03593
Attachment
-
EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 42_2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment