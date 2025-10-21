Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 42 - 2025


2025-10-21 12:01:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from October 13th to October 17th 2025
Name of the issue Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)		 Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/10/2025 FR0010259150 69 114,50000 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/10/2025 FR0010259150 500 114,90000 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/10/2025 FR0010259150 78 115,60000 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/10/2025 FR0010259150 2571 115,30039 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/10/2025 FR0010259150 500 114,00 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/10/2025 FR0010259150 1000 113,68520 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/10/2025 FR0010259150 1000 113,70000 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/10/2025 FR0010259150 2324 113,56054 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/10/2025 FR0010259150 300 113,95000 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/10/2025 FR0010259150 1000 114,14960 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/10/2025 FR0010259150 600 114,19200 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/10/2025 FR0010259150 3000 113,97757 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/10/2025 FR0010259150 790 113,37582 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/10/2025 FR0010259150 1000 113,37000 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/10/2025 FR0010259150 788 113,49543 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/10/2025 FR0010259150 2607 113,60575 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/10/2025 FR0010259150 407 114,51597 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/10/2025 FR0010259150 1000 114,56720 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/10/2025 FR0010259150 431 114,39118 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/10/2025 FR0010259150 2218 113,95528 XPAR
22183 114,03593

Attachment

  • EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 42_2025

MENAFN21102025004107003653ID1110227302

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search