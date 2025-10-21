Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Thanks Citizens For Celebrating Diwali Responsibly

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday thanked people of Delhi for celebrating Diwali this year by balancing tradition with environmental concerns.

“For the first time in many years, the city's sparkle, splendour, and illumination were truly extraordinary,” she said, thanking the Supreme Court for allowing the limited use of green firecrackers, as air monitors confirmed a marginal spike in AQI on the day after Diwali.

As Delhi's air deteriorated after Diwali day and 29 out of 31 monitoring stations indicated 'very poor' AQI, the Chief Minister said,“For the first time in years, the city's pollution levels remained well under control before the festival. This was due to the government's effective measures.”

She added that her government remains deeply concerned about pollution and has been taking effective measures to control it. Her comments came after a statement by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa that before Diwali, the AQI was 335, and after Diwali, it was 356.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the citizens of Delhi for celebrating responsibly and prioritising joy over pollution, adding that watching Delhiites celebrate such a vibrant Diwali after many years brought her immense satisfaction.

CM Gupta stated that in the days leading up to Diwali and on the festival itself, the entire atmosphere of Delhi appeared transformed.

“Markets were bustling with activity, and people enthusiastically shopped and worked hard to decorate their homes. According to her, the people of Delhi had sensed that this time they had a government that respected Sanatan (eternal) traditions while also understanding the present-day needs and sentiments of its citizens. The people placed their faith in the Delhi Government and celebrated Diwali with full enthusiasm,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that on Diwali night, the glow and brilliance of Delhi were truly mesmerising. There was a special festive spirit among the citizens. She thanked the people of Delhi for their responsible behaviour in keeping pollution levels low and for respecting the Supreme Court's directive by choosing green firecrackers.

The Chief Minister also hit out at earlier city governments for not trying to achieve a balance between tradition with environmental concerns on Diwali.

She said that her government had been keen to seek permission for the use of green firecrackers during Diwali and accordingly made a request to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, understanding the nation's cultural sensitivities and public sentiment, agreed to the limited use of green firecrackers, she said.

CM Gupta pointed out that for almost seven years, Delhiites had been in a state of uncertainty over how to celebrate the festival. Earlier, the Supreme Court had imposed certain restrictions on firecrackers due to rising pollution levels. However, during this period, the former government in Delhi failed to implement any effective anti-pollution measures and instead imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers.

This approach, she noted, proved counterproductive, as illegal firecrackers continued to enter Delhi, causing severe pollution.

This year, Diwali brought double the joy for Delhiites. They lit diyas, made rangolis, shared sweets, and used eco-friendly green firecrackers to illuminate the skies.

The Chief Minister said that seeing the people of Delhi celebrate such a beautiful and conscientious Diwali after many years filled her heart with joy and contentment.