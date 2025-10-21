Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Results Of Additional Issuance - RIKS 50 0915


2025-10-21 11:46:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 17. October, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKS 50 0915
ISIN IS0000037794
Additional issuance (nominal) 0
Total outstanding (nominal) 38,945,022,012

