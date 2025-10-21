North America Pet Funeral Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, With Growth Forecasts For 2025-2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The North America pet funeral services market is expanding due to increasing pet ownership and spending on pet care. Opportunities lie in specialized services, technological adoption, and collaboration with veterinary and retail channels. Growth is fueled by a focus on pet well-being and end-of-life care across urban and rural areas. Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Pet Funeral Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Pet, Service (Burial, Cremation), End-use (Individual Pet Owners, Veterinary Clinics/Hospitals, Pet Care Facilities & Welfare Organizations), and Country with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The North American pet funeral services market size was estimated at USD 720.37 Million in 2025 and is projected to be USD 1.50 billion by 2033 with CAGR of 9.68% from 2025 to 2033. North America's pet funeral services market is continuously growing, driven growth in pet ownership and spending on pet care, expansion of service offerings and technological adoption and increasing awareness and professionalization of pet aftercare services.



North America has one of the world's highest pet ownership rates, with households owning multiple pets, especially dogs and cats. About 66% of U.S. households, representing 86.9 million homes, own at least one pet. Dogs remain the most popular choice, with 65.1 million households owning one, followed by cats in 46.5 million households, and freshwater fish in 11.1 million households.

Rising disposable incomes and willingness to spend on pet well-being extend into end-of-life services. Pet owners view cremation, burial, or memorialization as essential, not optional. The pet services industry benefits from a robust ecosystem of veterinary clinics, pet insurance, and retail channels, which also promote funeral and aftercare options. The trend toward specialized pet services, coupled with higher lifetime spending on animals, ensures steady growth for funeral providers across urban and rural areas in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

North America Pet Funeral Services Market Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth on country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the North America pet funeral services market report based on pet, service, end-use, and country.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $720.37 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1500 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered North America



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. North America Pet Funeral Services Market Variable Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Pet Expenditure

3.2.1.2. Rising Pet Humanization

3.2.1.3. Rising Expansion of Pet Service Offerings

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of Awareness & Regulatory Standards

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. North America Pet Funeral Services Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.3.4. Service Pricing Analysis

3.3.5. Estimated Pet Population, key species, 2024

Chapter 4. North America Pet Funeral Services Market: Pet Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. North America Pet Funeral Services Market: Pet, market share 2024 & 2033

4.3. North America Pet Funeral Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, by pet, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Dogs

4.5. Cats

4.6. Others

Chapter 5. North America Pet Funeral Services Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. North America Pet Funeral Services Market: Service, market share 2024 & 2033

5.3. North America Pet Funeral Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Service, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Burial

5.5. Cremation

5.5.1. Cremation Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.5.1.1. Communal

5.5.1.2. Partitioned

5.5.1.3. Private

Chapter 6. North America Pet Funeral Services Market: by End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. North America Pet Funeral Services Market: by End Use, market share 2024 & 2033

6.3. North America Pet Funeral Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033

6.4. Individual Pet Owners

6.5. Veterinary Clinics/Hospitals

6.6. Pet Care Facilities & Welfare Organizations

Chapter 7. North America Pet Funeral Services Market: by Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Country Dashboard

7.2. North America Pet Funeral Services Market Share, by Country, 2024 & 2033, USD Million

7.3. Country Outlook

7.4. U.S.

7.5. Canada

7.6. Mexico

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis/ Heat Map Analysis

8.3. Company Profiles



Pets in Peace

Precious Pets Crematory

Constant Companion Pet Crematorium

Paws to Heaven Pet Crematory

Pet Cremation Services

Midwest Cremation Service

Sarasota Pet Crematory

Okanagan Pet Cremation

Precious Pet Cemetery

Gateway Pet Memorial Services

Pet Passages Trusted Journey Pet Memorial Services

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

North American Pet Funeral Services Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900