Gambling & Betting Americas Sector Landscape 2025, Featuring Draftkings, Fanduel, Sportradar, Betano, And Bet365

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Soccer and basketball dominate sponsorship deals in the gambling & betting sector across the Americas. Major deals include UFC's $70M collaboration with DraftKings, NFL's agreements with DraftKings and FanDuel, and MLB partnerships. FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM lead in deal activity.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gambling & Betting Americas Sector Landscape 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

A complete overview of the gambling & betting sector Americas sector. The report includes market insight and sector and brand analysis.

Key Highlights

Soccer leads in attracting sponsorship revenue from the gambling & betting sector across the Americas, generating an annual sum of $341.58 million.



The analyst estimates there are 28 separate agreements in place worth over $4 million or more per year between gambling & betting companies and soccer products.

Basketball holds second position in terms of deal volume and annual sponsorship spend, boasting a sponsorship portfolio of 101 agreements. Soccer leads the way with 114 separate deals. In 2025, gambling & betting companies' sponsorship agreements with federations constituted 45.14% of sponsorship revenue from the sector ($639.59 million), with deals associated with teams coming in second at 44.22% ($626.62 million).

The UFC's collaboration with DraftKings is the largest deal in terms of annual value within the sector, worth a reported $70 million per year.



The National Football League's (NFL) deals with DraftKings and FanDuel are the second biggest annual deals across the sector. These agreements are worth an estimated $40 million per year apiece.

Three MLB partnerships rank among the top ten biggest annual agreements in the sector. These agreements are with Sportradar, MGM Resorts and DraftKings. Collectively these partnerships are worth $70.00 million per year. Two Brazilian soccer clubs have front-of-shirt sponsorship deals that rank among the top ten biggest annual agreements in the sector. These deals are Sao Paulo's three-year partnership with Superbet, valued at a reported R$113.00 million ($18.44 million) per year, and Corinthians' three-year agreement with Esportes da Sorte, worth a reported R$103.00 million $18.34 million) per year.

With 46 deals in place, FanDuel is the most active company across the sector in the Americas.



DraftKings is the second-most active company, having signed 31 agreements, worth collectively $220.44 million annually. The brands sponsorship agreements across the region span products including the Ultimate Fighting Championship, National Football League, Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association.

BetMGM is the third-most active gambling & betting company at the time of writing, engaged in 26 partnerships spanning products including NASCAR, National Hockey League, Boston Red Sox and the Kansas City Chiefs. The brands portfolio across the region is worth $81.33 million annually. Caesars Entertainment ranks as the fourth-most active company, contracted to 18 individual agreements, worth collectively $60.76 million annually. The firm's sponsorship deals across APAC span products including National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Caesars Superdome and Madison Square Garden.

The report looks to offer a detailed insight into the gambling & betting Americas sector. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as detailing the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.

Company Coverage:



DraftKings

FanDuel

Sportradar

Betano bet365

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Information and Background



Executive Summary Introduction

2. Market Insights

Sponsorship Market Trends

3. Sports Betting Legalisation

Legalization of sports gambling across the United States

4. Sector Analysis



Sector Analysis Summary

Top 10 Sports by Value and Volume

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets Top 10 Biggest Deals

5. Case Study

Brazil's Regulated Sports Betting Landscape: A New Era for Soccer and Sponsorship

6. Company Analysis



Company Analysis Summary

Company Spend per Location

Top 10 Most Active Acquiring Brands and Biggest Spenders Featured gambling & betting Brands

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900