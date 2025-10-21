Diasorin S.P.A. (DIA): 2025 Product Pipeline And Strategy Analysis Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DiaSorin S.p.A. (DIA) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2025 Update" has been added tooffering.

DiaSorin's immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics offerings are integral for the diagnosis of conditions ranging from infectious and gastrointestinal diseases to bone, mineral, and endocrine disorders, including oncology, hypertension, autoimmune, neurological, and cardiac diseases. The company effectively markets its products through direct sales and an extensive network of distributors globally.

This comprehensive report offers actionable insights into DiaSorin's expansive portfolio, providing essential information on the company, its major products, and esteemed brands. Enhance your strategic decision-making capabilities with in-depth analysis of DiaSorin's development pipeline.

Jun 22, 2025: DiaSorin Receives 510(K) Clearance For LIAISON MUREX Control HIV Ab/Ag HT Set



Jun 19, 2025: Luminex Receives 510(K) Clearance For LIAISON PLEX - Gram-Positive Blood Culture Assay



May 01, 2025: Luminex Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for LIAISON PLEX Gram-Negative Blood Culture Assay



Apr 18, 2025: Diasorin Receives 510(K) Clearance for Its Second Multiplex Molecular Panel for Diagnosing Bloodstream Infections on Liaison Plex



Mar 18, 2025: Diasorin Launches the Simplexa C. Auris Direct Assay on the Liaison MDX Instrument in All Countries Accepting the CE Mark



Jul 16, 2024: Diasorin Receives FDA De-novo Grant for the Simplexa C. Auris Direct Assay On the Liaison MDX Instrument



Jun 24, 2024: Luminex Receives 510(K) Clearance For LIAISON PLEX Yeast Blood Culture Assay



Apr 13, 2024: DiaSorin Obtains Pre-Market Approval (PMA) Clearance for LIAISON Biotrin Control Parvovirus B19 IgG Plus



Mar 22, 2024: Luminex Received FDA 510(K) Clearance For NxTAG Respiratory Pathogen Panel - Expanded Version

Oct 03, 2023: Beyond Checkpoint Inhibitors: New Cancer Vaccine Candidate Shows Promising Preclinical Results

