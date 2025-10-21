Steel Industry Forecast Report 2025: A $2.21 Trillion Market By 2033 Featuring Arcelormittal, Gerdau, Hyundai Steel, JFE Steel, Jiangsu Shagang, Nippon, Nucor, Shougang, Tata Steel, US Steel

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steel Market Report by Type, Product, Application, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Steel Market is anticipated to grow to US$ 2.21 trillion in 2033, up from US$ 1.51 trillion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.34% during the period from 2025 to 2033

Market expansion is fueled by increasing demand in construction, automotive, machinery, and infrastructure industries coupled with urbanization and industrialization globally. Technological progress in recycled steel manufacturing and green technologies will further contribute to market growth worldwide.



The applications of steel are widespread and essential in construction, automotive, ship construction, machinery, aviation, and infrastructure development. In construction, steel is used in bridges, high-rise buildings, pipelines, and reinforcement bars, while in transport, it is an intrinsic material in cars, trains, and airplanes. Steel is also vital in the manufacture of appliances, industrial machinery, energy infrastructure, and packaging materials.

Internationally, steel is highly popular because it is recyclable, economical, and suited to modern manufacturing technologies. China, India, the United States, and Japan are the largest steel producers and consumers in the world. With increasing urbanization and industrialization, international steel demand remains on the rise, making steel the pillar of modern infrastructure and industrial development.

Growth Drivers in the Global Steel Market

Increased Infrastructure and Construction Works

The worldwide boom in infrastructure development and urbanization is a major driver of growth for the steel industry. Steel is a must-have material for bridges, highways, skyscrapers, airports, and railways because it is highly durable and has high tensile strength. China, India, and the United States are spending heavily on urban housing and industrial developments, which provide steady demand. In addition, government programs for smart cities and green energy infrastructure are boosting the application of structural and flat steel.

Such growth is likely to be one of the key drivers of the world steel market's future expansion. Jan 2025, OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle unveiled Stargate, a new initiative to build an enormous AI infrastructure network in America. They have made an initial investment of $100 billion, with a target to attain $500 billion. Stargate will build necessary physical and virtual infrastructure, such as data centers across the country. Building the first 1-million-square-foot data center in Texas is already underway.

Growing Automotive and Transportation Sector

The automotive industry is highly dependent on steel for chassis, engines, body frames, and safety equipment. Lightweight and high-strength steels are also becoming highly demanded to enhance fuel efficiency and adhere to environment mandates. Railway expansion, shipbuilding, and aircraft production also add to the global consumption of steel.

With growing electric vehicle (EV) adoption and greater transportation demands around the globe, the steel market is also showing tremendous growth. In December 2024, Japanese automobile companies Honda and Nissan kicked off merger talks to enhance their competitiveness against leading global EV brands. This possible consolidation tries to combine resources and capital, strengthening their hold in the changing EV market.

Industrialization and Growth in Manufacturing

Fast industrialization in developing economies fuels the use of steel in machinery, tools, pipelines, and power infrastructure; thus, steel's importance continues to grow. Steel's high recyclability and cost-effectiveness make it a favored material in manufacturing. India and Brazil are witnessing a rise in foreign investment in manufacturing industries, further driving the demand for steel. Global demand for renewable energy projects, i.e., windmills and solar panels, also sustains the demand for structural and specialty steel.

May 2025 - In line with ASEAN's commitment to reinforcing ASEAN's regional industrial cooperation and further boosting ASEAN's position in global value chains, ASEAN earlier today launches the Framework of ASEAN Industrial Projects Based Initiative (AIPBI). Endorsed by the ASEAN Economic Community Council (AECC) during its 25th meeting, the Framework signifies ASEAN's renewed commitment to reinvigorate regional industrial cooperation through collective development and spurring high-impact industrial investments in ASEAN.

Challenges in the Global Steel Market

Volatile Raw Material Prices

The steel sector relies on scrap metal, coal, and iron ore as raw materials. Volatile raw material prices make production costs unstable for producers. Factors such as supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and trade restrictions have major influences on production costs for steel. The reliance on imported raw materials in some countries makes market volatility worse. These price fluctuations may influence the profit margins of steel producers and cause uncertainties for the short-term markets.

Environmental and Regulatory Restrictions

Steel manufacturing is energy-consumptive and a significant source of CO2 emissions. Governments across the globe are enforcing strong environmental laws to manage industrial pollution. Meeting these laws demands tremendous investments in green technologies, including electric arc furnaces and hydrogen steelmaking. This shift raises operating expenses for producers. Firms that refuse to embrace sustainable manufacturing practices are liable to fines, decreased exports, or restricted access to markets, threatening long-term expansion.

