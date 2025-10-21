Andhra Pradesh CM Announces Compensation For Murder Victim's Family

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 21 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced compensation for the family of Lakshmi Naidu, who was killed recently in Nellore district after being hit by a vehicle at the behest of a local TDP leader.

The Chief Minister also directed that a fast-track court be set up for expeditious trial.

During a review meeting with Home Minister V. Anitha and Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, Naidu took serious note of the incident, which has created a political storm.

The murder took place on October 2 in Rallapadu village of Gudluru mandal in Nellore district. Kakarla Harischandra Prasad, 27, a leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and his father, Madhava Rao, 47, rammed their vehicle into a motorcycle carrying Lakshmi Naidu, 25, and two others near Rallapadu. Lakshmi Naidu was killed on the spot, while his brother, Pavan Naidu and another companion, Bhargav Naidu, were critically injured.

Police have arrested Prasad and his father, who allegedly had a financial dispute with Lakshmi Naidu.

Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana (BCY) President Bode Ramchandra Yadav met the family members of Lakshmi Naidu on October 18 and provided financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh. He accused the government of failing to protect the backward communities which voted them to power.

Home Minister Anitha told media persons after the meeting on Tuesday that the Chief Minister condemned the murder of Lakshmi Naidu and termed the killing inhuman. He ordered a comprehensive probe into the incident.

He announced two acres of land and Rs 5 lakh cash as compensation to the wife of Lakshmi Naidu. He ordered that 2 acres of land each and Rs 5 lakh fixed deposits should be made for the two children of the victim. He also declared that the government will take responsibility for educating children.

He also announced compensation for the injured. He declared four acres of land and Rs 5 lakh in cash for Pawan Naidu. The government will also bear his medical expenses.

Bhargav Naidu will be provided Rs 3 lakh compensation and the government will bear the expenses for his treatment.

The Chief Minister ordered that the case be transferred to a fast-track court for speedy trial. He also directed officials to appoint a special public prosecutor for the trial.

Home Minister Anitha said that the Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to ensure that the accused is not granted bail under any circumstances and to take prompt and appropriate steps to punish him severely.

Anitha, along with Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana, had visited the village on Sunday and met the family members. They submitted their report to the Chief Minister on Tuesday.