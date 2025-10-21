Giordano's Expands Its Pizza Legacy With New Tavern-Style Pizza

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The iconic deep-dish brand debuts its take on a Chicago classic ahead of National Tavern-Style Pizza Day

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giordano's, Chicago's iconic deep-dish pizza brand, announced today the official launch of its new Tavern-Style Pizza, a thin, crispy, square-cut pizza inspired by one of Chicago's most beloved styles. The debut coincides with National Tavern-Style Pizza Day on October 22, celebrating a Chicago favorite that has defined the city's pizza culture for generations.

Developed by Giordano's culinary team, the new Tavern-Style Pizza features an extremely thin crust created using a technique inspired by croissant-making. Giordano's proprietary Wisconsin mozzarella cheese is folded into the dough, producing a light, flaky texture, and a satisfyingly crunchy bite in every square.

“Chicago is a city that takes its pizza seriously, and we're fortunate to have two distinct styles: deep-dish and tavern-style," said Nick Scarpino, CEO at Giordano's. "Over the past 50 years, our deep-dish has become a symbol of Chicago around the world. Now, we're thrilled to add our incredible tavern-style pizza that will surely become just as famous. The crunch of our tavern-style pizza will become just as iconic as the cheese pull of our stuffed deep-dish pizza."

For more than 50 years, Giordano's has been“the 1 for Chicago-style pizza”, earning a reputation for its legendary stuffed deep dish and commitment to quality. With the introduction of Tavern-Style Pizza, the brand continues to honor the traditions that make Chicago the ultimate pizza capital.

“Our goal was to capture the essence of Chicago's tavern-style pizza while adding the craftsmanship and quality people expect from Giordano's,” said Jesse Harris, Corporate Executive Chef.“It's thin, crunchy, and loaded with flavor, exactly what a great tavern-style pizza should be.”

The Tavern-Style Pizza is available in a variety of classic and specialty combinations for dine-in, carryout, or delivery at participating Giordano's locations across the Chicagoland area. This new offering joins the brand's classic lineup of stuffed deep-dish and traditional thin crust pizzas, giving fans even more ways to enjoy Giordano's legendary flavor.

For more information on Giordano's or to find a location near you, visit .

ABOUT GIORDANO'S

Based in Chicago, Giordano's World Famous Deep-Dish Pizza has been serving its world-famous stuffed pizza for over 50 years. In 1974, immigrant brothers Efren and Joseph Boglio introduced their mother's 200-year-old Italian recipe to Chicago, pioneering what is now internationally known as Chicago-style stuffed pizza. Today, Giordano's operates nearly 60 locations across 9 states and ships its iconic pizza nationwide. Committed to uncompromising quality, Giordano's sources Wisconsin mozzarella from local farmers within a 50-mile radius for a creamy, buttery melt, hand-picked Mendocino County tomatoes for a naturally sweet sauce, and specially milled, unbleached flour from Minnesota for its signature crust. All recipes are crafted in-house with no added nitrates, MSG or fillers. Giordano's has been consistently recognized as Chicago's Best Pizza by NBC Chicago, CBS Chicago, The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, and more. For decades, its authentic deep-dish experience has made it a favorite among pizza lovers nationwide. Follow Giordano's on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok and to purchase or learn more, visit .

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at