Non-GMO Project Says,“Oh-Em-Ghee, Yes!” To Sun Ghee's Nourishing Mission

Bellingham, Wash., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Non-GMO Projec announced today that Sun Ghe has been selected as a recipient for its Equitable Transfer Progra (ETP), which provides financial support to BIPOC-led brands in the natural products industry. Sun Ghee has received funding to achieve Non-GMO Project verification for its line of herb and spice-infused ghee products.



The Denver, CO-based company was born from founder Farnosh Family's personal journey toward healing through food. After experiencing health challenges, she turned to ghee as a nourishing source of healthy fat and began infusing it with herbs and spices at home. What started as personal recovery became a mission to honor traditional food practices, while introducing this time-tested superfood to more kitchens across the U.S. through creative flavor combinations.



"I started making ghee for my own healing and began sharing it with friends who kept coming back for more," said Family. "Our products celebrate how food travels with people across cultures. We're taking ghee, traditionally used from South Asia to Africa, and infusing it with global herbs and spices to create something that reflects the immigrant experience and honors the movement of food traditions."



Sun Ghee makes integrating ghee into meals approachable by using familiar herb combinations that provide context for home cooks. Products featuring flavors such as rosemary and sage help even the burgeoning home chef understand how to incorporate this nutritious fat into everyday cooking, from roasted potatoes to elevated grilled cheese sandwiches. The company sources its dairy exclusively from grass-fed organic farms with regenerative agricultural practices, reflecting both brands' commitment to food system integrity.

Sun Ghee used the Equitable Transfer Program funding to pursue Non-GMO Project verification for its entire product line. For animal-derived products like ghee, this verification traces the non-GMO commitment all the way back to what the dairy cows eat, ensuring transparency throughout the entire supply chain.



"Sun Ghee exemplifies the innovative spirit and the community values we celebrate through the Equitable Transfer Program," said Megan Westgate, founder and CEO of the Non-GMO Project. "They're creating products that honor healing and the preservation of diverse cultural food traditions while building trust and integrity through transparent sourcing."The timing aligns with Sun Ghee's retail expansion plans and marks a significant milestone as it introduces its products to the broader natural products market.



The Equitable Transfer Program, launched in 2023, has now completed five funding rounds supporting BIPOC-led companies in the natural products space. Other recipients include Dojo Fresh and Choputa, reflecting the program's commitment to fostering diversity and innovation in food system transformation.



About the Non-GMO Project | The Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a retail food system that promotes and restores health in humans, communities, and the broader collective of life on Earth. Through its Food Integrity Collective, Non-UPF Verified program, and Non-GMO Project Verified mark, the organization promotes transparency and health in food systems. Since 2007, the Non-GMO Project Verified seal has remained North America's most trusted third-party verification for GMO avoidance. Learn more at foodintegritycollective,, and.

About Sun Ghee | Sun Ghee is a Denver-based, family-owned business founded by Farnosh Family with a mission to bring healthy eating and better living to people and the planet. The company creates herb and spice-infused ghee using dairy sourced from grass-fed organic farms with regenerative agricultural practices. Sun Ghee's products celebrate the global movement of food and flavors, making traditional cooking methods more accessible to kitchens across the US. Learn more at .

