Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-21 10:07:19
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - MEG Energy Corp.: Announced today that its special meeting of holders of common shares of MEG to vote on the proposed plan of arrangement involving MEG, the MEG Shareholders and Cenovus Energy Inc., previously scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, has been postponed to Thursday, October 30, at 9:00 a.m. MEG Energy Corp. shares T are trading down $0.09 at $29.18.

