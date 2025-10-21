403
Inflation In Canada Jumped To 2.4% In September
Inflation in Canada rose an annualized 2.4% in September, up sharply from a 1.9% advance in August of this year.
The September rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was largely due to a slower decline in gasoline prices.
On a year-over-year basis, gasoline prices fell 4.1% in September compared with August's 12.7% decrease.
Excluding gasoline prices, inflation in Canada rose an annualized 2.6% in September, up from a 2.4% gain in August.
A 4% year-over-year increase in grocery prices also contributed to the increase in September's inflation rate, said Statistics Canada.
Grocery items contributing to the acceleration in inflation included beef and coffee, each of which is in short supply.
On a month-over-month basis, inflation rose 0.1% in September. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the Consumer Price Index advanced 0.4%.
Also in September, tuition fees at Canadian colleges and universities increased 1.7% compared with a 1.8% increase in 2024.
Aside from 2019, the 2025 tuition increase was the smallest since 1976, when tuition fees were unchanged from the previous year.
Rent prices across Canada rose 4.8% year-over-year in September after a 4.5% advance in August of this year.
Prince Edward Island was the only Canadian province with a year-over-year decline in rent in September, with prices falling 2.2%.
