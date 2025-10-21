Professor of Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies; Sociology; Science and Technology Studies, Wesleyan University

Victoria Pitts-Taylor studies how the body is understood and modified by medicine, science and culture. Professor Pitts-Taylor is author of The Brain's Body: Neuroscience and Corporeal Politics (Duke University Press, 2016), which won the Philosophy of Science Association's Women's Caucus Prize in Feminist Phiolosophy of Science and the Robert K. Merton Book Prize from the Science, Knowledge and Technology Section of the American Sociological Association. She is also the Editor of the anthology Mattering: Feminism, Science, and Materialism (NYU Press, 2016). She also authored two books on the medical, legal and social ramifications of normative and counter-cultural body practices, In the Flesh: the Cultural Politics of Body Modification (2003, Palgrave Macmillan) and Surgery Junkies: Wellness and Pathology in Cosmetic Culture (2007, Rutgers University Press). She is also the Editor of the two-volume Cultural Encyclopedia of the Body (2008, Greenwood Press), which catalogues body practices across various epochs and cultural traditions. She is a past recipient of the American Sociological Association's Advancement of the Discipline Award and a former co-General Editor of the journal WSQ (Women's Studies Quarterly), and served as the first elected chair of the American Sociological Association's Section on the Body and Embodiment. Her most recent articles are published in the journals Science, Technology & Human Values, Sexualities, and Health. Her current project examines the legal, medical, and scientific framings of trans and gender nonconforming children and youth within a biopolitical frame.

