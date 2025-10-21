Baku, Astana Boost Eurasian Trade With Middle Corridor Development

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On October 21, the joint project“Middle Corridor Development” under the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was presented with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan. The heads of state received detailed briefings on the project's objectives and its strategic significance for regional and intercontinental trade.

The Middle Corridor serves as a key transport and logistics route connecting China and Central Asian countries with Europe. Shipments from China to Azerbaijan are steadily increasing and are projected to triple by 2030 compared to current levels, highlighting the corridor's growing importance. The presentation also included specific initiatives and steps aimed at improving the efficiency and competitiveness of the route.

What exciting opportunities does the "Middle Corridor Development" project hold for the region?

Speaking to Azernews, MP Vugar Bayramov emphasised the project's potential for regional growth:

“Both states contribute to the expansion of the Middle Corridor. Transport and logistics cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is considered a strategically important direction that opens up new opportunities for economic growth and integration of regional markets. In 2024, transit transportation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan increased by 20 per cent compared to the previous period, exceeding 3.5 million tons. This is largely due to the increase in the transmission capacity of the Middle Corridor.

“In recent years, the importance of the Middle Corridor has increased even more. On the one hand, sanctions against Iran are increasing, and on the other hand, ongoing tensions in the Middle East have created difficulties in transporting cargo through the southern route. Also, since sanctions were imposed against Russia, the European Union's interest in the Middle Corridor has intensified. In 2024 alone, the volume of cargo transported via the Middle Corridor increased by 63 per cent, reaching 4.8 million tons. The transportation of goods from East to West, that is, from Asia to Europe, is increasingly routed through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and brotherly Türkiye.

“Azerbaijan has played a key role in the expansion of the Middle Corridor. The development of infrastructure, the commissioning of the Alat port, and the widespread use of electronic logistics services have all contributed to the corridor's growing attractiveness. Furthermore, the expected commissioning of the Zangazur corridor will further increase the Middle Corridor's importance. Once integrated, it will allow even more goods to flow through Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.”

The joint project demonstrates Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan's commitment to strengthening regional connectivity, expanding trade, and providing more efficient and secure transport routes between Asia and Europe. As global supply chains continue to adapt to geopolitical and economic shifts, the Middle Corridor is poised to become a central artery in Eurasian commerce.