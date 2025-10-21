Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Latvian Companies Eye ICT And Innovation Co-Op Options With Azerbaijan

Latvian Companies Eye ICT And Innovation Co-Op Options With Azerbaijan


2025-10-21 10:04:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21.​ Latvian companies see opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan in ICT and innovation, Member of the Board of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Katrina Zarina said at the“Central Baltic–Azerbaijan” business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Zarina noted that the economies of Latvia and Azerbaijan are on the up and up, with the Azerbaijani side casting a wide net for fresh investment opportunities beyond the oil patch.

"On the Latvian side, we see areas where we can offer cooperation and work together with Azerbaijani companies," the chamber official underlined.

She expressed confidence that economic relations between the countries will continue to develop and that cooperation in various sectors will bring mutual benefits to both sides.

MENAFN21102025000187011040ID1110226842

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search