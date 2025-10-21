Latvian Companies Eye ICT And Innovation Co-Op Options With Azerbaijan
Zarina noted that the economies of Latvia and Azerbaijan are on the up and up, with the Azerbaijani side casting a wide net for fresh investment opportunities beyond the oil patch.
"On the Latvian side, we see areas where we can offer cooperation and work together with Azerbaijani companies," the chamber official underlined.
She expressed confidence that economic relations between the countries will continue to develop and that cooperation in various sectors will bring mutual benefits to both sides.
