Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Virtual Workshop Tackles Deepfake Detection


2025-10-21 10:04:12
Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) – The Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (UNA), in cooperation with Russia's Sputnik News Agency, held a virtual workshop Monday via Zoom, themed: "How to Identify Deepfake Using Artificial Intelligence AI."
The event discussed the risks of fabricated content, methods of detecting deepfake technologies, and mechanisms to prevent their misuse or reliance as evidence in media and legal cases.
Addressing the audience, AI expert Denis Lukayanov said fake images and videos can harm individuals and reputations, calling for using AI tools to analyze and verify visual content.
He added that specialized software can now distinguish authentic from manipulated material through precise digital indicators, noting that facial expressions and movement patterns serve as key signs of credibility, though some cases still require expert human analysis.
In turn, participants said action to raise awareness of deepfake techniques is essential to safeguarding media credibility and strengthening public trust in digital content.

MENAFN21102025000117011021ID1110226833

