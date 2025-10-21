PSUT, Australian Envoy Talk Academic Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) – President of Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT), Dr. Wijdan Abu El-Haija, discussed with the Australian Ambassador to Jordan, Bernard Lynch, ways to enhance joint academic cooperation.In a meeting held at PSUT's headquarters, Abu El-Haija emphasized the importance of the university's academic and research cooperation with its Australian counterparts.Abu El-Haija called for exchanging expertise and knowledge to align with the directives of Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Chair of PSUT Board of Trustees, to advance the education level and achieve academic integration among educational and research institutions worldwide.Lynch, in turn, expressed his admiration for the PSUT's "advanced" level and its efforts in developing education and scientific research, praising the role of Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan in supporting the academic excellence path and strengthening Jordan's position as "a regional center for knowledge and technology."Highlighting the "deep-rooted" Jordanian-Australian friendship ties in various fields, the diplomat said the Australian Embassy is working "diligently" to enhance bilateral relations at all levels and in all fields.During his visit, the envoy met with a group of university students and discussed academic exchange opportunities between the PSUT and Australian universities.The ambassador answered students' inquiries regarding scholarship programs, research collaborations, and the possibility of enrolling in Australian academic institutions, underlining his country's commitment to strengthening academic communication between Jordanian youth and their counterparts in Australia.