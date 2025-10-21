Humanoid Robots Poised To Revolutionize Workforce Support In Logistics, Manufacturing, And Healthcare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The humanoid robot market is poised for growth, driven by Asia-Pacific's lead due to incentives and a responsive supply chain. Key opportunities lie in workforce support roles in logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare. Overcoming capital and regulatory barriers is crucial for accelerated adoption.

The global market for humanoid robots is expected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $11 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030

The humanoid robot sector is moving from the development of prototypes to real-world applications, and the Asia-Pacific region is leading the way due to strong government incentivization and a responsive supply chain. China is becoming a major global market with substantial venture capital (VC) funding and pioneering commercial applications.

Barriers to the development of humanoid robot technology include capital costs and regulatory frameworks. However, if companies can produce substantial volumes of humanoid robots, and if new technology is developed, and/or logistics processes are state-supported, much can be accomplished in a short period of time. Humanoid robots are increasingly being conceptualized to provide additional workforce support in fields such as warehousing and logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Report Scope

This report provides an analysis of the global market for humanoid robots. It provides global revenues (in $ millions) for market segments by type (wheeled and bipedal), by industry vertical (automotive, logistics and warehousing, government and public services, healthcare, retail and commercial services), and by region, using 2024 as the base year, with estimated market data for 2025, and forecasts of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030. Regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The report also analyzes emerging technologies and the vendor landscape and concludes with profiles of the leading companies in the market. This report covers only commercially deployed (hardware-focused deployments) humanoid robots, excluding pilots, demos and prototypes, to provide an adoption-focused view of real market traction.

