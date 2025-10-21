ASK4SAM: NYC Lawyers Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. Expands Focus on Rideshare Accident Cases in Bushwick, Brooklyn, Specializing in Uber and Lyft Accident Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. (ASK4SAM), a trusted name in personal injury law across New York City, announces an expanded focus on Rideshare Accident Cases in Bushwick, Brooklyn, specializing in Uber and Lyft Accident Claims. Rideshare services have transformed the way New Yorkers travel, but with the growing number of Uber and Lyft vehicles on the road, the risk of rideshare-related accidents has also increased. The firm provides dedicated legal representation for victims of rideshare accidents in Bushwick, Brooklyn, and surrounding boroughs. With extensive experience in handling Uber and Lyft accident claims, the firm ensures that injured victims receive comprehensive legal support and maximum compensation for their losses.









Rideshare collisions often involve complex liability questions, multiple insurance policies, and corporate legal teams working to minimize payouts. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. has earned a strong reputation for navigating these challenging cases through detailed accident investigations, careful examination of insurance coverage, and relentless advocacy on behalf of injured passengers, drivers, and pedestrians. Each case is approached with precision to determine whether negligence from the rideshare driver, another motorist, or even the rideshare company itself contributed to the collision.

Victims of Uber and Lyft accidents in Bushwick and greater Brooklyn are encouraged to seek immediate legal assistance. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. offers free consultations to discuss available legal options and the steps needed to protect the right to compensation. Early legal intervention can help preserve key evidence such as traffic camera footage, rideshare app data, and witness statements, which are essential in establishing liability. To schedule a consultation, visit or call (718) 204-8000 for more information about available legal services.

Uber and Lyft accident victims often experience significant physical, emotional, and financial hardships. Common injuries include whiplash, fractures, spinal cord injuries, and traumatic brain injuries, all of which can require extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation. In addition to medical expenses, injured individuals may face lost wages, long-term disability, and emotional distress. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. works tirelessly to ensure that every aspect of a victim's suffering is accounted for in the claims process, seeking fair compensation for both economic and non-economic damages.

Rideshare accident claims are unique in that multiple insurance policies may apply depending on whether the rideshare driver was logged into the app, actively transporting a passenger, or waiting for a ride request at the time of the crash. The attorneys at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. are highly familiar with the distinctions between Uber and Lyft's insurance coverage policies and how they interact with personal auto insurance. This deep understanding allows the legal team to identify all potential sources of compensation, including liability insurance, uninsured motorist coverage, and corporate policies maintained by the rideshare companies.

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. on Google Maps

Ridesharing services such as Uber and Lyft operate under complex insurance structures governed by New York law, which determines how liability coverage and personal injury protection apply following an accident. Understanding the liability policy that covers a rideshare driver at the time of a crash is essential in securing fair compensation. Uber Accident Lawyers at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. are adept at navigating these layered insurance arrangements, whether the driver was actively transporting a passenger, awaiting a ride request, or operating the vehicle independently. The firm ensures that victims of rideshare accidents are fully informed about their rights and the statute of limitations that limits the time to file a claim in New York.

The aftermath of a rideshare accident can involve significant medical costs, especially when victims sustain bodily injury, soft tissue injuries, or neck injuries due to the force of impact. Some victims suffer head injuries or long-term complications requiring physical therapy, surgical intervention, or rehabilitation. Personal Injury Attorneys at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. work closely with medical professionals to assess the full extent of injury and calculate appropriate compensation for lost income, ongoing medical treatment, and diminished quality of life.

When pursuing compensation, establishing liability is crucial. Police documentation, accident attorney investigations, and police reports help determine whether the Lyft driver, another motorist, or a defective vehicle was the cause of the collision. In some cases, mechanical failures or poor traffic conditions contribute to traffic accidents, while other cases involve pedestrian accidents caused by distracted or negligent rideshare drivers. Through detailed accident reconstruction and witness testimony, the legal team at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. identifies all liable parties and pursues claims for both bodily injury liability and property damage.

Beyond immediate crash causes, factors such as background checks for rideshare drivers and the maintenance standards of vehicles can influence the outcome of a case. Rideshare companies have a legal obligation to ensure that their drivers are properly vetted and that vehicles are kept in safe operating condition. When a lack of oversight leads to accidents involving mechanical failures or poor maintenance, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. holds all responsible entities accountable through aggressive legal action and detailed case preparation.

By handling every stage of the legal process, from evidence collection to negotiation with insurance providers, the firm ensures that injured parties receive full and fair compensation. Victims of traffic accidents involving rideshare vehicles benefit from the comprehensive representation of Silberstein & Miklos, P.C., a firm known for protecting the rights of injured New Yorkers and achieving successful outcomes in complex rideshare litigation.

The firm also provides comprehensive assistance in gathering essential documentation for each claim. This includes obtaining police accident reports, reviewing medical records, consulting with accident reconstruction experts, and working with healthcare professionals to determine the long-term impact of injuries. Every rideshare case handled by Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. undergoes a meticulous evaluation to ensure that clients receive full compensation for property damage, medical bills, and future treatment costs.

In Bushwick and throughout New York City, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. continues to advocate for stronger safety measures and accountability within the rideshare industry. Many rideshare accidents are caused by driver fatigue, distracted driving, excessive speeding, or failure to follow traffic laws. The firm's commitment to justice extends beyond individual cases, promoting greater awareness of rideshare safety and corporate responsibility. By holding negligent drivers and companies accountable, the attorneys help create safer streets for all New Yorkers.

The legal process surrounding rideshare accidents can be complex and intimidating, particularly when insurance companies attempt to minimize claims or delay settlements. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. provides the guidance necessary to navigate this process effectively. The firm's legal team handles all negotiations with insurance providers, prepares cases for trial when needed, and ensures that clients remain informed and supported throughout every stage of litigation.

Serving clients across Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. stands as a trusted advocate for victims of Uber and Lyft accidents. The firm's track record of successful settlements and verdicts reflects its dedication to achieving justice for injured individuals and their families. Every client benefits from personalized legal representation designed to protect their rights and maximize recovery.

For experienced legal representation in Uber and Lyft accident claims in Bushwick, Brooklyn, contact Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. at (718) 204-8000 or visit to schedule a free case evaluation.

About Silberstein & Miklos, P.C.:

Based in New York City, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to representing victims of accidents, malpractice, and negligence. The firm's attorneys provide skilled legal representation in cases involving car accidents, truck collisions, construction injuries, and wrongful death. With a proven record of success across the five boroughs and Long Island, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. remains committed to securing justice and fair compensation for every client.





