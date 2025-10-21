Fiji Assures Stronger Protection For Workers From Sri Lanka And Other Countries

Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka assured stronger protection for workers from Sri Lanka and other countries, the Fiji media reported.

The Fiji Government acknowledges that workers' freedom to advocate is essential to democracy, and as a result, it has taken decisive steps to review and repeal labour laws that undermine trade union rights and erode trust.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told the International Trade Union Confederation regional meeting in Nadi that recent outcomes demonstrate the Government's position on workers' rights, such as the national minimum wage, revitalisation of wages councils, and paying off the Vatukoula gold mine strikers.

Rabuka highlighted the review of the Fiji National Provident Fund Act to restore workers' representatives as originally intended.

“Our commitment is not symbolic. It is structural. It is legislative. It is enduring,” he said.

Rabuka affirmed the Government's commitment to ensuring all workers in Fiji, whether local or migrant, receive equal rights, dignity, and legal protections.

“In recent months, as more Fijians take up overseas work opportunities under the PALM scheme in Australia and the RSE scheme in New Zealand, we have seen a growing number of migrant workers arriving in Fiji from countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to help fill essential roles.” (This story was edited from The Fiji Times)