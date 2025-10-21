403
Sanae Takaichi Becomes Japan’s First Female Premier
(MENAFN) Sanae Takaichi was officially inaugurated as Japan's first woman to hold the office of Prime Minister during a ceremony conducted by Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday.
As reported by a news agency, she presented her newly formed Cabinet, marking a historic moment in the nation's political landscape.
In the newly appointed Cabinet, Toshimitsu Motegi has been designated as the foreign minister. Notably, Shinjiro Koizumi — who was one of Takaichi’s opponents in the leadership contest for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) — has been entrusted with the role of defense minister.
Motegi had formerly held the foreign affairs portfolio between 2019 and 2021 and is widely regarded for his firm approach to pivotal diplomatic and regional challenges.
Takaichi’s Cabinet includes at least two other women in key leadership positions, signaling a significant step toward gender diversity in Japanese politics.
According to Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, Satsuki Katayama has been chosen to serve as Japan’s first-ever female finance minister.
Katayama previously held a senior post within the Finance Ministry and also served as minister for regional revitalization.
The post of internal affairs and communications minister has been assigned to former Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.
Meanwhile, Ryosuke Akazawa — recognized for his critical role in trade discussions with the United States — will take on the responsibilities of trade minister.
Additionally, lawmaker Kimi Onoda has been appointed as the minister for economic security.
In a groundbreaking move, she will simultaneously oversee policies concerning foreign nationals, marking the first time such a dual role has been established in Japan.
