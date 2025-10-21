STRIVE Expands Future Leaders Program To Empower More Justice-Impacted Young Adults

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National Workforce Development Organization Making Progress in Tough Labor Market

This grant will allow STRIVE's Future Leader program to deepen its impact for individuals aged 18-24 who either have been involved themselves or have family members who have been involved in the juvenile or adult justice systems, or those who left school before graduation due to systemic or personal challenges.

The funding will allow STRIVE to continue its programs in New York City, and New Orleans through its affiliate, Café Reconcile, while launching a new Future Leaders program in Birmingham. The goal is to serve 450 young adults age 18–24 over this two-year grant period.

“STRIVE's long-standing partnership with the Department of Labor reflects its proven track record of success,” said Philip Weinberg, STRIVE president and CEO.“Our supporters, including the DOL, recognize that STRIVE is a strategic investment. We're grateful for the ongoing support that allows us to expand our reach and increase our impact.”

A Proven Pathway to Economic Mobility

Future Leaders is an evidence-based initiative that equips students with the skills, support and confidence needed to pursue long-term career success. While the new DOL funding specifically targets young adults who are justice-impacted, STRIVE plans to eventually broaden the program to reach more young adults with a variety of experiences as it expands into new communities moving forward.

Many of the individuals living in the three communities identified by STRIVE for this program are coping with the struggle of living below the poverty line due to limited resources and opportunities. Retention of employment, remaining in school and reduced recidivism are key goals of the program. Among the anticipated outcomes:



70% of graduates who enter employment or school will remain employed or in school at least through the second quarter after program exit;

60% of graduates will remain employed or in school in the fourth quarter after exit; Fewer than 10% of graduates will be convicted of a new crime within 12 months.

STRIVE's commitment to these communities is unique among workforce organizations, offering no-cost job readiness training, real world career exploration, occupational skills training and certifications, and paid work experiences and mentorship. The Future Leaders program takes a holistic approach, personalizing the journey and providing wraparound services such as transportation, childcare, housing support, mental health and substance abuse counseling, and legal aid for record expungement, to ensure students can overcome barriers to employment and education.

“Young adults are starting their careers in one of the most challenging labor markets in a generation, made even more difficult by unequal access to opportunity,” said Monique Baptiste, STRIVE's Chief Program Officer.“These funds will enable us to help more young people reach their true earning potential and become thriving members of their communities who can fully engage in their local economy.”

Bridging the Gap Between Talent and Opportunity

STRIVE's model is built on deep partnerships with employers who are committed to inclusive hiring and career advancement. This is especially vital in sectors facing acute workforce shortages. Healthcare, for example, is a growing focus for STRIVE. To launch STRIVE's newest site - STRIVE North Jerse - it forged a partnership with RWJ Barnabas Health, a leading healthcare provider and employer, which will provide training to earn credentials as a clinical medical assistant, and employment opportunities for students in the northern New Jersey area. STRIVE's expansion to New Jersey this fall is made possible, in part, thanks to funding from the Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey.

Healthcare partners such as Mount Sinai in New York and Ochsner Health in New Orleans have long recognized the value of partnering with STRIVE to fill critical nonclinical healthcare roles-from patient access and navigation to IT, sanitation, billing and compliance.

As Missy Hopson, System Vice President and Chief Learning and Workforce Development Officer of Ochsner Health put it:“Talent is everywhere-opportunity isn't. STRIVE bridges that gap. STRIVE helps us fill in-demand roles in vital areas such as patient access and navigation.”

STRIVE alumni like Diamond Benoit exemplify how alternative pathways can lead to lasting success. Diamond graduated from STRIVE New Orleans in 2024 and was hired by Ochsner Health as a patient access representative.

“Diamond, one of 26 STRIVE graduates who we have hired, is a standout member of our team here at Ochsner,” says Hopson.“Her story is a great example of what's possible when someone is given a real shot - and backed by both a training program, a manager and an employer who believes in them.”

Diamond says,“STRIVE helped me get on a path to a good career by helping me build the skills and confidence to pursue my goals. By connecting me with the hiring team at Ochsner Health, they enabled me to be in a position where I am now helping other people access healthcare and have better outcomes.”

As STRIVE continues to grow, stories like Diamond's will help illustrate the transformative power of equitable opportunity, strategic partnerships and inclusive workforce development.

More about Future Leaders

Future Leaders is an evidence-based initiative that equips students with the skills, support and confidence needed to pursue long-term career success. The program offers:



Job readiness training : A 3-week module focused on professionalism, time management, communication and conflict resolution.

Active Career Exploration (ACE) : Students research career paths, build resumes, practice interviews and learn financial capability skills like budgeting and credit management.

Occupational skills training : 8–10 weeks of sector-specific instruction in high-demand fields such as construction, hospitality and logistics. Paid work experiences and mentorship : STRIVE connects students with employer partners for hands-on learning and career development.

STRIVE is intentional about how it identifies cities and communities to partner with, and each site will tailor its Future Leaders career training offerings to local labor market needs:



New York City : Construction training, including OSHA certification.

Birmingham : Construction sector pathways, including OSHA certification.

New Orleans : Hospitality training through affiliate partner Café Reconcile. Atlanta : Forklift certification and logistics training (not part of this DOL grant; made possible through separate funding).

About STRIVE

STRIVE is a national workforce development solution for people ready and motivated for a new start. We offer tuition-free skills and job-readiness training, one-on-one support and lifetime personal coaching. We create partnerships with employers that result in pathways to life-changing careers while helping employers close critical gaps in their workforce.

