Nonprofits Get It Done: One Sector, One Voice Triad Launches New Campaign

One Sector, One Voice Triad (OSOVT), a joint initiative by the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium, HandsOn Northwest North Carolina, and Resilience High Point, today announced the official launch of a new community awareness campaign: Triad Nonprofits Get It Done. The new digital campaign aims to uplift real nonprofit stories and bring awareness to the vital role nonprofits play in the lives of Triad residents. The campaign builds on a nationwide effort by the National Council of Nonprofits launched in August.

“We are proud to be among the first regions in North Carolina to localize the National Council of Nonprofits' 'Nonprofits Get It Done' campaign-amplifying it with a hyperlocal, collective lens that reflects the Triad's unique strengths and nonprofit voice,” said Brian Cockman, Principal, Advocacy and Cross-Sector Collaboration for One Sector, One Voice Triad.“This effort places our region on the leading edge of a national movement to elevate the critical role nonprofits play in strengthening our communities.”

“Amid our current community landscape, the creative campaign will reach people across our region to highlight how nonprofits show up every day for those in need and how we work collaboratively in our communities to solve problems,” said Mary Herbenick, Executive Director, Guilford Nonprofit Consortium.“The Triad Nonprofits Get It Done campaign is a celebration of the daily impact nonprofits make and how we affect positive change within our communities,” she added.

“The Triad nonprofit community is deeply embedded in the lives of our region's residents,” said Patrick Harman, Board Chair, Resilience High Point.“We meet real needs in real time, and this campaign is a way to bring attention to the many faces and voices who make a difference in the lives of families and children across the Triad,” he added.

“At a time when the role of nonprofits and local community-based organizations are being tested, the Triad Nonprofits Get It Done campaign bears witness to the important role nonprofits play in the places we live, work, play, and pray,” said Amy Lytle, Executive Director, HandsOn Northwest North Carolina.“We are often the first people on the ground in times of crises and act as a lifeline to hundreds of thousands of people through services and programming,” she added.

OSOVT was officially announced earlier today as a premier nonprofit advocacy infrastructure and capacity builder in the Triad. OSOVT trainings, events, and collective messaging will help Triad nonprofits enhance their advocacy efforts as they speak with decision-makers and elected officials about the sector and its positive impact on the Triad workforce, economic mobility, education, culture, health, safety, and natural resources.

About One Sector, One Voice Triad: OSOVT brings together Triad-based nonprofit leaders to engage and inform the public and policymakers about the nonprofit sector's economic and social impact. Our goal is to strengthen the sector's capacity so advocates can consistently show up and speak out on shared priorities and the needs of the people and communities we serve regardless of mission area. For more information, visit .